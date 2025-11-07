Canada's Digital Credential Network Expands to Advance Global Learner Mobility

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Around the world, education systems are transforming to help learners and credential holders share their verified achievements across borders. In Canada, that transformation is led by ARUCC MyCreds® | MesCertif ®, the National Network for secure and trusted digital credentials.

As the network grows, MyCreds is reinforcing Canada's leadership in learner mobility, credential portability, and international interoperability -- connecting institutions, learners, and global partners through a shared vision of accessible, verifiable achievements.

Enhanced Issuance Pathway: Empowering Institutions and Learners

Through the Enhanced Issuance Pathway, MyCreds is helping member institutions and organizations expand how they issue credentials -- moving beyond PDF-based documents to secure, portable data formats that enable faster verification, interoperability, and collaboration.

This innovation ensures that credentials are viewable and shareable as verified data, not locked in static documents. Institutions benefit from increased flexibility and trust; learners gain credentials that are easier to use and recognized worldwide.

The Enhanced Issuance Pathway underscores MyCreds' commitment to continuous innovation and positions Canada at the forefront of secure, interoperable digital credential exchange.

Scalability: Growing the Network, Strengthening Value

With more institutions, licensing bodies, and organizations joining the MyCreds National Network, the ecosystem continues to expand in scope and value.

MyCreds maintains an inclusive framework that welcomes institutions and agencies serving local and Indigenous communities ensuring equitable access to the National Network. These institutions often face unique challenges such as smaller populations and limited resources yet play an essential role in advancing Canada's educational equity.

Aligned with Canada's human rights principles, MyCreds upholds access as a right -- the right to obtain information and services without discrimination or barriers. As the network scales, its collective value grows for learners, institutions, and the broader education community.

Aligning with Global Standards

To ensure long-term interoperability, MyCreds is collaborating with technology partners to implement Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council (PESC)–compliant credential templates. This alignment supports a shared data language, enhances consistency, and promotes seamless international exchange.

Embedding these standards now ensures that every integration and enhancement rests on a foundation of trust, compatibility, and future readiness while strengthening Canada's leadership in global credential innovation.

Building a Stronger, Connected Network

Since its launch, MyCreds has become a pan-Canadian collaboration of universities, colleges, polytechnics, licensing bodies, and governments, all working together to empower learners and credential holders through trusted, portable credentials.

By offering multiple issuance pathways, from web-based systems to APIs and integrated solutions, MyCreds ensures learners can securely access, manage, and share their verified achievements anytime, anywhere.

"Through the Enhanced Issuance Pathway, scalability initiatives, and alignment with global standards, we're building a truly inclusive and interoperable credential network," says Jodi Tavares, Executive Director, MyCreds® | MesCertif®. "Together, these initiatives ensure every organization--large or small--can issue secure, portable credentials that learners can access anywhere in the world."

Every new organization that joins and enhances its issuing capabilities strengthens the resilience, inclusivity, and global connectivity of Canada's National Network.

About MyCreds | MesCertif

MyCreds is Canada's official digital credentialing network, owned by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC). As a nonprofit-led national trust framework, MyCreds empowers institutions, organizations and issuing bodies to deliver secure, portable digital credentials to millions of learners.

