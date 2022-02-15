This is the second #CampariStirCrazy program launched in partnership with Campari Group Canada and Bartender Atlas, with the goal of celebrating the incredible talent of Canadian bartenders and to give back to those who have been out-of-work or underemployed due to pandemic closures. The campaign aims to highlight Canadian mixology on a national scale and provide bartenders with a platform to showcase their skills and creativity. Over 140 bartenders from coast to coast participated in the initiative – including:

Rachel Cohen , bartender at Chef's Hall, Toronto

, bartender at Chef's Hall, Olivia Povarchook , bartender at Tocador, Vancouver

, bartender at Tocador, Skye Plowman , bartender at Trapline Lounge, Yellowknife

"With most of Ontario's dining rooms closed for more than 365 days since the start of the pandemic, we recognize how challenging the last two years have been for everyone working in the hospitality industry and we wanted to find a way to show our support," says Priya Shah, Senior Manager, Trade Engagement for Campari Group Canada. "The idea for Campari Stir Crazy was to not only give back financially but also provide Canadian bartenders with a platform to showcase their skills and there has been no shortage of talent this year."

Bartenders who participated in the program were asked to create a unique cocktail recipe using a spirit from Campari's diverse portfolio, including: Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey, SKYY, Wray & Nephew and Campari. All recipes are now available for purchase, with all proceeds going back into the bartenders' pockets. On top of Campari Group Canada's initial $40,000 investment to the participating bartenders, they have also committed to matching total proceeds made from all cocktail recipe purchases. This matched donation will be split between all 140+ participating bartenders, putting even more emphasis on building up the talented bartender community.

"We're excited to be partnering with Campari for the second Campari Stir Crazy initiative," says Josh Lindley, Co-Creator of Bartender Atlas "We received an overwhelming number of submissions from bartenders across 31 Canadian cities and 10 provinces and territories with unique cocktail recipes that we know Canadians will love."

Canadians can support their local bartender community by purchasing one or more cocktail recipes at bartenderatlas.com/shop/. Single recipes can be purchased for $5, $10 or $15 and the entire catalogue of all 140+ recipes is available for $25, $50, or $100. For more information, or to support this initiative visit bartenderatlas.com/campari-stir-crazy/ and follow #CampariStirCrazy,@CampariGroupCA and @bartenderatlas.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP CANADA

Campari Group Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Group Canada serves as owner, importer and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Group Canada's portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila and Wild Turkey.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand-building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT BARTENDER ATLAS

Bartender Atlas is a worldwide directory of bartenders created by photographer Jessica Blaine Smith and bartender Josh Lindley. There are many websites focused on bars and cocktails, Bartender Atlas focuses on the people behind those things. They believe that a good bar experience is thanks to these people and Bartender Atlas seeks to elevate these bartenders.

In addition to the website, Bartender Atlas organises and facilitates events all over the world including cocktail competitions, virtual events, cocktail classes, brand activations and their largest event, Toronto Cocktail Conference. Jess and Josh are based in Toronto, Canada.

