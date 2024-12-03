TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Forty Creek, the award-winning Canadian whisky brand, is encouraging responsible consumption on New Year's Eve by partnering with Metrolinx for the fourth year, providing free rides via GO Transit and UP Express.

Last year, leading up to the Forty Creek and Metrolinx 7 p.m. free service, there was an 18 per cent increase in ridership coming in to Union Station and a similar trend is anticipated this New Year's Eve.

Forty Creek and Metrolinx Continue Partnership Offering Free Rides on GO Transit and UP Express on New Year’s Eve (CNW Group/Campari Group Canada)

"Forty Creek is committed to creating better experiences - whether that's a better whisky drinking experience, or a better New Year's Eve experience for Ontarians. With New Year's Eve around the corner, it's important that people both drink responsibly and get home safely with better transportation options," said David Allard, Vice President of Marketing at Campari Canada. "We saw the impact from last year's partnership and we're proud to continue encouraging responsible consumption and affordable, safe transportation through GO Transit and UP Express."

After 7 p.m. on December 31, 2024, commuters can travel to and from their New Year's celebrations for free on GO Transit. UP Express will also offer free rides to and from Toronto Pearson Airport. Customers are encouraged to check the latest schedules for their New Year's Eve plans at gotransit.com.

Leading up to New Year celebrations, Forty Creek and Metrolinx will remind commuters about the free rides with a custom wrapped GO train, within stations and across multiple customer channels. For more information, please visit www.gotransit.com.

For more information, please visit the Metrolinx website here.

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Metrolinx

Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario under the Metrolinx Act, 2006, was created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Metrolinx is undertaking the most extensive transportation investment in Ontario's history to get you where you need to go better, faster, and easier while also operating GO Transit, UP Express and PRESTO. We have a unique opportunity to plan, build, operate and connect transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

For more information: https://www.metrolinx.com/en/about-us

SOURCE Campari Group Canada

For media inquiries: Leah Nicholls, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]