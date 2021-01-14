To further support Canadian families living with type 1 diabetes, a Campership Fund will be established to send an additional 100 children to attend one of the nine D-Camps across Canada over the next 10 years.

Diabetes Canada is proud to offer camps for children and youth living with type 1 diabetes in communities across the country. For many, D-Camp offers a unique perspective that evolves into an inspiring example of living well with type 1 diabetes. D-Camps also provide campers with a chance to enjoy an authentic camp experience in a medically supervised environment with a dedicated team of healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses, dietitians, insulin pump trainers and certified diabetes educators).

For many campers, D-Camps is the only place where they spend time with other children living with type 1 diabetes, all while increasing their independence in managing their diabetes. They leave empowered to continue the healthy practices they learned at camp, which sets them up with confidence to rise above their challenges. For Diabetes Canada, the rebuilding of the medical centre means Camp Huronda can continue offering a unique camper experience in a safe environment.

"The revitalization of the new medical centre will create a modern and safe environment for our campers who come to participate in a special community and learn lessons they can apply throughout their life," says Laura Syron, President and CEO, Diabetes Canada. "The Camp Huronda medical staff provide important care and diabetes management education so parents and caregivers can feel at ease and kids have an experience of a lifetime as they foster life-long skills and friendships."

2021 is an historic milestone for diabetes care as it marks the 100th anniversary of the Canadian discovery of insulin by Dr. Frederick Banting, Charles Best (founder of Diabetes Canada), JJR Macleod and James B Collip at the University of Toronto in the summer of 1921.i One of the most significant medical discoveries of the 20th Century, insulin has revolutionized diabetes management and care for millions worldwide allowing people with diabetes to live full, active lives.

"Camp Huronda is more than a place where children living with type 1 diabetes come together to check their blood sugar or learn to count their carbs. It is a camp where children can swim and bike, climb ropes and do crafts and sing their hearts out in the dining hall, all the same things as in any summer camp, but in a safe place with other children with type 1 diabetes," says Dr. Donna Goldenberg, Paediatrician, Trillium Health Partners – Credit Valley Hospital and Hospital for Sick Children ER Physician. "It is often their first chance to meet other children who are also learning the skills to live with this complicated illness, all in a warm and caring environment. Nothing is more exciting than watching these kids become more confident and independent in their diabetes management. Camp Huronda is a really special place, and the new medical centre will help us continue to guide and support all of our incredible campers."

D-Camps is committed to campers, families, and staff with fun and interactive experiences planned for the upcoming camping season. Due to the current environment, D-Camps will be held online as the health and safety of all who make D-Camps an incredible place to learn and have fun is of utmost priority.

Both the Camp Huronda medical centre rebuild and Campership Fund were made possible through support from Novo Nordisk Canada.

"For children living with type 1 diabetes, camp represents an incredible opportunity to establish life-long friendships and meet fellow Canadians facing similar experiences. D-Camps provide an opportunity to learn, laugh and grow and Novo Nordisk is honoured to play a small role in this amazing experience," says Béatrice Clerc, President, Novo Nordisk Canada.

About D-Camps

Diabetes Canada's camping tradition began in 1953 in Eastern Ontario. Since that time, the camp program has grown extensively, and currently operates nine overnight camp programs across Canada plus numerous year-round programs. Learn more at Diabetes.ca/en-CA/d-camps.

About Diabetes Canada

Diabetes Canada is the registered national charitable organization that is making the invisible epidemic of diabetes visible and urgent. Diabetes Canada partners with Canadians to End Diabetes through:

Resources for health-care professionals on best practices to care for people with diabetes;

Advocacy to governments, schools, and workplaces; and

Funding world-leading Canadian research to improve treatments and find a cure.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 44,000 people in 80 countries and markets its own products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca, Twitter, or YouTube.

To learn more about D-Camps, visit dcamps.ca or call 1-800-BANTING (226-8464).

