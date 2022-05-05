Canadians can support Canada's leading mental health hospital by waking up with the sun for five days, from May 30 to June 3, 2022

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - As Mental Health Week comes to a close, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is keeping the conversation going and inspiring support all month long through the second annual Sunrise Challenge. The virtual-first fundraising event, presented by Sun Life, invites Canadians to rally and rise together in support of life-saving research, care and education initiatives at Canada's leading mental health hospital.

From May 30 to June 3, 2022, Canadians from coast-to-coast will wake up with the sun, taking time each morning to do something that benefits their mental health. Participants are encouraged to snap a photo of their Sunrise Moment and share it to social media with the hashtag #CAMHSunriseChallenge. From daily affirmation text messages to virtual yoga, participants will have a host of engaging activities and experiences to choose from to help them take care of their hearts, minds, bodies and souls. All of these "Build Your Morning" tools will be available on-demand at sunrisechallenge.ca.

"The inaugural Sunrise Challenge rallied over 4,000 participants and raised more than $2 million in support of CAMH. We are so grateful to everyone who made year one such a resounding success," said Deborah Gillis, President & CEO, CAMH Foundation. "We hope to see even more Canadians rise together for mental health this year and show everyone living with mental illness they are not alone."

In the lead-up to the event, participants are invited to attend the virtual We Rise Together Rally on May 11 for a chance to win giveaways and see an exclusive preview of the Sunrise Challenge experience.

"The Sunrise Challenge is a unique way to inspire Canadians to take charge of their mental well-being. Creating mentally healthy communities starts with all of us," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "Sun Life is proud to support the Challenge as the presenting sponsor for a second year. Together with CAMH, we're making mental health a priority and helping Canadians live healthier lives."

In Canada, 11 people die by suicide daily, and the world loses 800,000 people to suicide yearly—tragic statistics CAMH is determined to change. As a world leader in mental health research, CAMH created the Sunrise Challenge to raise funds that fuel new discoveries and break down the barriers that keep people from getting help when they need it most. While Sunrise Challenge participants rise for different reasons, they are united by a single goal: better mental health for everyone.

"I'm rising for change. There's a shift in attitude towards mental illnesses and I want to do everything I can to be part of it," said Vanessa Poulin, a 2021 participant who raised $4,425—eclipsing her individual goal of $2,000—as part of the Solar Power Rangers team.

Anyone can participate in the fundraising challenge individually, or by starting or joining a team. Donations can also be made to support a participant, team or the Challenge as a whole.

CAMH will provide fundraising rewards to individual participants who reach fundraising milestones. The fundraising platform is set up for participants to succeed by making the donation process simple and secure.

As an added bonus, participants who raise more than $500 can receive special rewards including an Inspiration Kit, which contains a journal, gratitude cards, recipes and a few extra surprises. Participants who raise more than $1,000 are eligible to receive the Celebration Kit, courtesy of Sunrise Challenge sponsors.

Key dates

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – We Rise Together Rally (virtual) for all participants

– We Rise Together Rally (virtual) for all participants Monday, May 30, 2022 – Sunrise Challenge begins

– Sunrise Challenge begins Friday, June 3, 2022 – Sunrise Challenge Closing Ceremonies

The Sunrise Challenge is presented by Sun Life and supported by Peace Collective, Starbucks, Tangerine, Nutram, and CIBC.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in its field. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre.

SOURCE Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

For further information: Hayley Chazan, Manager, Media Strategy, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, [email protected]