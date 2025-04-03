CAMH Foundation Appoints Anne-Marie Newton as President & CEO

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Maureen Dodig, Chair of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne-Marie Newton as the new President & CEO of CAMH Foundation, effective May 5, 2025.

Anne-Marie Newton, President & CEO, CAMH Foundation (CNW Group/Centre for Addiction and Mental Health)

Ms. Newton is an internationally respected philanthropic leader with more than 20 years of experience in health care fundraising and strategy. She assumes the role after two years as CAMH Foundation's Chief Philanthropy Officer, where she played a central part in the success of the No One Left Behind campaign, which raised more than $600 million from nearly 200,000 donors. These funds support life-saving mental health research and the construction of the new Temerty Discovery Centre, a world-class research facility opening on CAMH's Queen Street West campus in 2027.

Ms. Newton's appointment follows the transformational tenure of Deborah Gillis, who served as CAMH Foundation's President & CEO from 2018 to 2025 and helped position CAMH as a global leader in mental health philanthropy.

"Anne-Marie has already played a vital role in CAMH Foundation's success, and she is exactly the right person to guide us into this next chapter," said Mrs. Dodig. "She leads with a unique blend of vision and compassion—and she inspires confidence in what's possible."

Prior to joining CAMH Foundation, Ms. Newton held senior roles at SickKids Foundation, Duke University and Crescent School, where she contributed to landmark fundraising campaigns and helped drive organizational growth.

"Philanthropy is the engine that drives innovation at CAMH—it makes the impossible possible," said Sarah Downey, President & CEO of CAMH. "Anne-Marie has a gift for connecting people to purpose. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing our strategic priorities and continuing CAMH's critical work in mental health."

"I am honoured to lead CAMH Foundation at such a pivotal time," said Ms. Newton. "Mental health is the cause of our lifetime—and the opportunity of our lifetime. We owe it to the people we serve to do more, and to do better. I'm excited to work with the CAMH community to build a future where no one is left behind."

About CAMH Foundation

CAMH Foundation inspires philanthropy that enables leading-edge research, care and education at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). CAMH is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in its field. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre.

SOURCE Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Lisa Plenderleith, Director, Impact Communications, CAMH Foundation, [email protected]