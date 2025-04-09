Calling all Canadian suppliers: Walmart's first Canada Growth Summit will take place in July 2025, reinforcing its commitment to local suppliers

Canadian suppliers invited to Walmart Canada's headquarters to pitch their products for a chance to be listed with the retailer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is proud to announce it will host its first-ever Canada Growth Summit on July 9, 2025, offering Canadian suppliers and entrepreneurs from coast-to-coast the opportunity to pitch their products directly to Walmart Canada's merchants and be listed with the retailer.

Walmart’s first Canada Growth Summit will take place in July 2025, reinforcing its commitment to local suppliers. (CNW Group/Wal-Mart Canada Corp.)

The Walmart Canada Growth Summit follows similar events in other Walmart markets around the world, including the United States, Chile, India, Mexico and Africa, attended by thousands of local suppliers. This unique in-person event will help Walmart Canada's merchants discover and list new local suppliers, add even more Canadian-supplied goods into its assortment and continue to support and develop relationships with local businesses nationwide.

Applications are now open here.

"Since 1994, Walmart Canada has been proud to work with Canadian suppliers across the country, buying billions of dollars' worth of Canadian-made products," said Venessa Yates, president and CEO, Walmart Canada. "Our first Canada Growth Summit comes on the heels of announcing our historic $6.5 billion investment and will help to set the stage for our continued growth in Canada. More importantly, it reinforces our longstanding focus on partnering with Canadian suppliers and developing deep relationships with them as we work to better serve our customers."

"Being listed at Walmart can be transformational for businesses and entrepreneurs. Through our first Canada Growth Summit, we're honoured to be giving Canadian suppliers a platform and opportunity for scale as they pitch their products directly to our merchants," said Sam Wankowski, chief merchandising officer, Walmart Canada. "We're looking forward to discovering even more homegrown talent and to bring the best of these products to our shelves and online for our customers to enjoy at every day low prices."

For over 30 years, Walmart Canada has supported local Canadian suppliers, recognizing their critical role in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and delivering exceptional products to its customers. Continued collaboration between Walmart Canada and its Canadian suppliers has allowed the retailer to consistently bring a selection of phenomenal products to customers, including many made in Canada.

"Walmart's first Canada Growth Summit is a testament to the company's continued support of local Canadian businesses from coast-to-coast," said Diane J. Brisebois, president and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "The Summit also reaffirms Walmart Canada's commitment to the growth of our local suppliers and on delivering the products that Canadians want."

The Walmart Canada Growth Summit will take place at Walmart Canada's Store Support Centre (head office) in Mississauga, Ontario on July 9, 2025. Starting today, Canadian suppliers are invited to apply here.

Applications will close May 9, 2025. Selected suppliers will be invited to pitch their product to their potential merchant partner at the event, which will also include:

Keynote presentations hosted by the Walmart Canada leadership team

Educational supplier development sessions and networking opportunities

Dedicated support to list products on Walmart Canada's growing online Marketplace

