Partnership supports the launch of "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" and empowers youth as environmental leaders

FREDERICTON, NB, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, the country's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Gaia Project to expand battery recycling awareness and education across New Brunswick schools.

This collaboration builds on the successful January 2026 launch of Call2Recycle's "Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!" program in New Brunswick, marking a significant milestone in increasing access to battery recycling and engaging communities across the province.

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading not-for-profit battery collection and recycling organization. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

Together, Call2Recycle and The Gaia Project will bring hands-on, curriculum-connected learning to classrooms, helping students, educators, and school communities understand the importance of battery recycling, environmental protection, and safety.

Building Awareness Across the Province

As Call2Recycle continues to expand its collection network throughout New Brunswick, this partnership ensures that education and awareness grow alongside it, making it easier for residents of all ages to take part in responsible battery recycling.

The Gaia Project, an established New Brunswick-based charitable organization with over 15 years of experience in environmental education, reaches more than 70,000 students and educators annually and works with over 250 schools across the province. Through this partnership, battery recycling messaging will be integrated into programming in approximately 30 schools during the first year.

"Expanding access to battery recycling is essential, but awareness is what drives action," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO at Call2Recycle. "By partnering with The Gaia Project, we're connecting directly with students and educators to build lasting habits and create a culture of responsible recycling in New Brunswick."

Inspiring the Next Generation of Sustainable Heroes

A core focus of the partnership is to educate and inspire youth, empowering them to become environmental leaders in their schools, homes, and communities.

Through interactive and bilingual programming, students will learn about:

The importance of proper battery recycling

Environmental and safety impacts of improper disposal

The role of recycling in supporting a circular economy

"The Gaia Project is excited to collaborate with Call2Recycle to bring meaningful, action-oriented learning to classrooms across New Brunswick," said Geoff MacDonald, Executive Director at The Gaia Project. "By engaging youth in real-world environmental solutions, we're helping to build the next generation of sustainability leaders."

A Phased Approach to Lasting Impact

The partnership will begin with a pilot phase during the 2026–2027 school year, integrating battery recycling awareness into existing school programming and educator networks. Activities will include school outreach, teacher engagement, digital awareness campaigns, and a collaborative community event celebrating participation in battery recycling.

This work lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration to deepen student engagement, expand educational resources, and strengthen public awareness of battery recycling across the province.

Supporting Communities Through Action

By combining an expanding recycling network with education-driven outreach, Call2Recycle and The Gaia Project are making it easier for New Brunswickers to take action, at school, at home, and in their communities.

Together, they are helping ensure that every battery is responsibly recycled and that future generations are equipped with the knowledge and motivation to protect the environment.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages several leading programs, including:

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

About The Gaia Project

The Gaia Project (TGP) is a New Brunswick–based bilingual charity focused on sustainable education and school outreach. For nearly 15 years, TGP has provided recycling education to students to understand where their waste goes and how to reduce what is sent to landfill.

Each year, we engage over 10,000 students through in-person programming, including school waste audits that give students hands-on experience measuring and reducing waste. Our programs support teachers and are delivered in partnership with government and industry to strengthen waste diversion practices in schools and communities.

For more information, visit thegaiaproject.ca

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 416-738-4032; Media Contact: Geoff MacDonald, Executive Director, The Gaia Project, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 506-261-0247