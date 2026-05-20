Battery recycling education is making a big leap in 2026

Call2Recycle and Earth Rangers are using innovative ways to promote adoption of environmentally responsible practices to young families

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As the world seeks to transition to clean energy, the need for Canadians to adopt safe battery recycling practices has never been greater. That's why Call2Recycle Canada, the organization behind the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, and Earth Rangers are working together in innovative ways to educate and empower Canada's youth. From traditional school-based contests to engaging YouTube videos and podcasts, the partners are pulling out all the stops.

Earth Rangers is a Canadian environmental education organization focused on helping children and families take practical action to protect the environment and biodiversity. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

Recently, Call2Recycle and Earth Rangers celebrated the winners of the Fall 2025 Battery Blitz contest, which had schools competing to collect the most batteries. The contest engaged over 80 schools across Prince Edward Island, Alberta, and Ontario, collectively recycling almost 17,000 kilograms of used batteries.

The national winner was Eliot River Elementary School in Prince Edward Island, which earned the top spot for the sixth consecutive year after collecting more than 2,500 kilograms of used batteries, and almost 16,000 kilograms in those six years. Other honourable mentions include Our Lady of Peace School and Janus Academy in Alberta, as well as Errol Village Public School in Ontario, all of whom received first place in their respective provinces.

Since launching in 2015, the Battery Blitz initiative has helped divert more than 140,000 kilograms of used batteries from landfills while educating thousands of students on the importance of battery recycling and environmental responsibility.

The partnership continues to evolve to maximize its impact, with new national initiatives designed to reach students and families through both digital and classroom-based programs.

These initiatives include the national Battery Blitz Home Edition contest promoted through the Earth Rangers App, newsletters and social media channels, a new educational YouTube video and podcast content focused on battery recycling. The partners are also distributing an educational student workbook to educators across Canada through the Earth Rangers Homeroom platform.

"Education is key to building strong, lasting recycling habits, especially among younger generations," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO of Call2Recycle Canada. "Through our continued partnership with Earth Rangers, we're proud to help empower students and families across the country with the knowledge and tools they need to make environmentally responsible choices, like recycling their batteries, to support a more sustainable future."

"Kids want to help the environment – they just need the tools and confidence to know where to start," said Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "Our partnership with Call2Recycle Canada helps turn everyday actions, like recycling used batteries, into meaningful opportunities for children and families to make a real difference."

From February to April, the 2026 Home Battery Blitz campaign mobilized hundreds of young participants in 9 different provinces to collect nearly 75,000 batteries. Among this year's standout participants was Québec student Zélia, who collected 236 batteries to earn the title of national champion.

The organizations are also exploring opportunities to integrate enhanced battery recycling education into Earth Rangers School Assemblies, aiming to reach more than 250,000 students annually through interactive environmental programming.

As the program continues to grow, Call2Recycle Canada and Earth Rangers remain committed to expanding awareness, education and participation in safe battery recycling through new initiatives that make environmental action accessible and engaging for young Canadians across the country.

You can learn more about Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! educational programs by visiting RecycleYourBatteries.ca/kids-and-educators/.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages their leading Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program for household and e-bike batteries nationwide. Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the kids' conservation organization, dedicated to inspiring a generation of young people who are informed, hopeful, and empowered to take action for the planet. We believe that when children feel connected to nature and confident in their ability to make a difference, they carry those values and behaviours into adulthood--helping to build a more sustainable future for everyone.

With more than 500,000 active members and alumni across Canada and the U.S., Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world. Our unique model combines environmental education with hands-on engagement, giving kids the knowledge, tools, and encouragement they need to take meaningful action in their own communities.

Learn more at earthrangers.com

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 416-738-4032; Earth Rangers Media Contact: Tovah Barocas, President, Earth Rangers, Email: [email protected] | 905-417-3447 x 2291