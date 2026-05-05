FREDERICTON, NB, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada and Product Care Recycling are proud to host a special event today at the Currie Centre in Fredericton, bringing together key partners, stakeholders and kids from the Fredericton District Soccer Association to celebrate progress in advancing responsible recycling across New Brunswick.

Product Care Recycling is a non-profit organization that manages regulated recycling programs for household hazardous and special waste across Canada. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

Following the successful launches of Call2Recycle's battery recycling program, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! and Product Care Recycling's light recycling program earlier this year, today's event marks an important milestone in strengthening collaboration and building a more accessible and effective recycling system for New Brunswickers.

This progress has been made possible through strong partnerships across the province, including close collaboration with Recycle NB, the provincial stewardship agency responsible for overseeing recycling programs and advancing New Brunswick's environmental and waste diversion goals. Together with the Government of New Brunswick, these efforts are helping to support the province's commitment to reducing waste, protecting the environment, and building a more sustainable future.

"We're incredibly proud of the progress made in just a few short months," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO at Call2Recycle. "By working together with partners like Recycle NB, Product Care Recycling, and the Government of New Brunswick, we are helping to reimagine recycling in the province and make it easier for residents to participate in responsible recycling programs."

The event is held in the presence of The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for New Brunswick; Timothy LeBlanc, CEO of Recycle NB; and Christine Sinclair, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! brand ambassador and Canadian soccer legend.

Christine Sinclair's participation also highlights the importance of engaging younger generations in environmental action. Through her role as a national ambassador, Sinclair helps raise awareness among youth and families about the importance of responsible recycling and how small actions can make a meaningful difference.

"Product Care has been serving New Brunswickers since 2009 through our paint recycling program, and we're proud to build on that foundation with the launch of our light recycling program," said Brian Bastien, CEO of Product Care Recycling. "Working alongside Call2Recycle and Recycle NB, we're improving access to responsible end-of-life management for New Brunswickers and strengthening a system built for long-term success--because lasting progress happens when we are responsible, together."

Together with partners and stakeholders, Call2Recycle Canada and Product Care Recycling remain committed to expanding access, increasing awareness, and driving innovation in recycling across the province.

Today's gathering highlights a shared vision: to support New Brunswick's environmental leadership and continue building a more sustainable future through collaboration, innovation, and increased public participation in recycling programs.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages several leading programs, including:

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

About Product Care Recycling

Product Care Recycling is a non-profit organization that manages regulated recycling programs for household hazardous and special waste across Canada. On behalf of its members, Product Care operates programs for products such as paint, light bulbs, smoke alarms, and other household hazardous materials that require safe and responsible end-of-life management.

With more than 30 years of experience, Product Care works with governments, industry, and communities to improve recycling systems, increase accessibility, and help Canadians reduce waste and protect the environment.

For more information, visit productcare.org.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 416-738-4032; Media Contact: Alexis Garcia, Marketing Lead, Product Care Recycling, Email: [email protected] | Direct: 778-331-6976