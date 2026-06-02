Call2Recycle Canada and Winnipeg Blue Bombers Team Up to Champion Battery Recycling Across Manitoba

National battery recycling leader expands Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! awareness campaign through sport and community engagement

WINNIPEG, MB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, the country's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to promote safe battery recycling and environmental awareness throughout Manitoba during the 2026 CFL season.

The new partnership between Call2Recycle Canada and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will promote safe battery recycling and environmental awareness throughout Manitoba during the 2026 CFL season. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

As the national organization behind the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, Call2Recycle Canada operates coast-to-coast with a network spanning every province and territory, helping Canadians safely collect and recycle used household batteries. The partnership with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers reflects the organization's continued investment in Manitoba communities and its belief that sport has the power to inspire positive habits and meaningful action.

"Building good recycling habits takes the same discipline, consistency, and teamwork that drive success in sport," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO at Call2Recycle Canada. "The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have an incredible connection with Manitobans, and we're excited to work together to raise awareness about battery safety and recycling in a fun, engaging, and community-driven way."

Throughout the 2026 CFL season, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! will sponsor the Blue Bombers' "Coach's Challenge," with in-stadium signage and digital content encouraging fans to safely recycle their batteries. The partnership will also include a series of educational social media videos featuring Blue Bombers players, focusing on key topics such as battery safety, proper recycling practices, and the importance of supporting Canada's circular economy.

The collaboration builds on a successful history between Call2Recycle Canada and the CFL. In 2023, the organization partnered with four CFL teams, including the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, on the "Defend Home Turf" campaign, which generated strong fan engagement and highlighted the powerful community connection between teams and their supporters.

Call2Recycle Canada has increasingly turned to sport as a platform to encourage environmental action nationwide. The organization's Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program is proudly represented by Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair and has supported soccer organizations across the country. Call2Recycle Canada is also the national sponsor of Taekwondo Canada, reinforcing its commitment to empowering Canadians through sport, teamwork, and shared responsibility.

As part of the partnership, 5,000 battery collection cubes will be distributed to fans at Princess Auto Stadium following the October 10 game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Calgary Stampeders, helping Manitobans safely collect and recycle used batteries at home. Fans attending the October 10 game can also purchase tickets now to be among the first to receive the post-game handout.

"We are proud to partner with Call2Recycle Canada to support battery recycling and environmental awareness across Manitoba," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "Through our partnership, we can help educate our fans about safe and simple recycling practices throughout the season."

Canadians can learn more about battery recycling and find a nearby drop-off location by visiting RecycleYourBatteries.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages several leading programs, including:

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact : Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 416-738-4032