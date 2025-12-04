Call2Recycle Canada Becomes First Naming Rights Holder For Taekwondo Canada 2026 National Championships

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, the country's leading battery collection and recycling not-for-profit organization, is proud to announce a new national partnership with Taekwondo Canada, uniting two organizations committed to building stronger, more sustainable communities. Together, they will work to raise national awareness about the importance of responsible battery recycling and inspire Taekwondo practitioners, families, and fans nationwide to take action.

Taekwondo is founded on discipline, respect, and responsibility, the same principles that guide environmental stewardship. This partnership recognizes the power of these shared values and harnesses them to create a meaningful and positive impact.

"The discipline Taekwondo athletes practice every day mirrors the discipline needed to care for our environment," says Joseph Chung, VP Account Management at Call2Recycle Canada. "By joining forces, we are empowering thousands of Canadians to take small, impactful steps, like recycling their batteries, that contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future."

Through this collaboration, Call2Recycle Canada will work closely with Taekwondo Canada to share battery recycling information and resources at national events, tournaments, and training camps. This includes a significant presence as the Naming Rights holder of the 2026 Taekwondo Canada National Championships, taking place February 5–7 in Halifax, where Call2Recycle will serve as the sole headline partner. At the Championships, Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program will receive national visibility through naming rights across the venue, LED and video signage, and integration into official event materials.

As part of its activation at the event, the organization will proudly present the MVP Awards and Top Coaching Awards under the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! banner, celebrating excellence on the mats while reinforcing the connection between personal achievement and collective environmental responsibility. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with battery recycling education and resources through Call2Recycle's on-site partner booth and interactive displays.

Taekwondo Canada will amplify this partnership through their newsletters, digital channels, and member communications, ensuring athletes, coaches, parents, and supporters have the tools they need to recycle batteries safely and responsibly to protect the environment.

In the lead-up to and months following the Championships, Call2Recycle will have the opportunity to share key messages with more than 500 clubs and 30,000 Taekwondo Canada members, thereby strengthening environmental awareness within communities nationwide.

"Our partnership with Call2Recycle Canada reflects Taekwondo's spirit of unity and community," says Dave Harris, Executive Director of Taekwondo Canada. "By bringing our voices together, whether on the mats, at events like our 2026 National Championships, or through our communications, we can inspire our members to champion sustainability in their everyday lives."

Beyond the Championships, the partnership includes support for major tentpole moments, National Battery Day (February 18), Earth Month in April, and Circular Economy Month in October, as well as the launch of a nationwide battery collection program encouraging dojangs across Canada to participate in friendly competition while making a positive environmental impact.

From coast to coast, this partnership will help build a culture of environmental responsibility, one that extends far beyond Taekwondo dojangs. Whether at competitions, community gatherings, or online platforms, the two organizations are committed to working side-by-side and showing that when communities unite around a shared purpose, powerful change is possible.

Call2Recycle and Taekwondo Canada look forward to collaborating on various initiatives throughout the year, engaging athletes and supporters of all ages in the shared mission to create a cleaner, greener Canada, one recycled battery at a time.

