Lethbridge launches Alberta's first city-wide curbside battery pickup weeks in partnership with Call2Recycle

A bold, community-first initiative makes battery recycling simple, safe, and right at residents' doorsteps

LETHBRIDGE, AB, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Lethbridge, in partnership with Call2Recycle Canada, is announcing Curbside Battery Pickup Weeks from November 18 to 28, 2025. During this special collection, which will now take place every November, residents will be able to set out household batteries from home for safe, responsible recycling.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the province, the first of its kind in Alberta. It reflects Lethbridge's courage and leadership in advancing practical recycling solutions that protect people and the environment.

"Batteries can be tricky to get rid of, and we recognize that residents need simple and convenient disposal options to maximize diversion," says Mandi Parker, GM of Waste and Environment, City of Lethbridge. "We're proud to participate in the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program powered by Call2Recycle and lead the charge to help residents safely and efficiently dispose of household batteries."

"With the launch of our Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program in Alberta this April, we are setting a bold new standard for convenient, accessible recycling across the province," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO, Call2Recycle Canada. "This program is built by Canadians, for Canadians -- and its rapid expansion reflects our urgency and commitment to protect our communities and environment. We're thrilled to partner with the City of Lethbridge to bring battery recycling where people are -- at home, at work, and in their neighbourhoods. Partnering with the City of Lethbridge on this first-of-its-kind program in Alberta is just the beginning of our mission to make responsible recycling second nature for every Canadian."

"We're hoping to see lots of interest and participation from our community," says Parker. "Batteries do not belong in the landfill, and this pilot program is a big step toward diverting them."

How the Curbside Battery Collection Program works

Throughout the week of October 6-10, every household (except for apartments) in Lethbridge will receive a recyclable battery collection bag delivered to their address, with easy-to-follow instructions for safe packing:

Stick tape over the positive (+) terminals of your batteries.

Place batteries inside the provided bag, close it securely and store it away from children and pets.

From November 18-28, on your scheduled green cart collection day, place the bag on top of your green cart so it's visible to collection crews. Please do not place the bag inside your cart.

Once collected, bags are transported to approved recycling facilities for sorting and processing.

Most household and single-use batteries are accepted, including: AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, coin/button cells and batteries under 5kg. Rechargeables, NiCad, NiMH, Lithium-Ion, car batteries, battery packs and industrial batteries are not accepted.

Batteries can ignite and explode if they are not disposed of properly. They pose a significant risk to Waste and Environment crews and other residents and should never be placed in curbside carts. Download the free Lethbridge Loop app or use the Waste Wizard tool online to look up proper disposal methods for all types of batteries and tricky waste items.

For full program details, accepted battery types and bilingual instructions, visit RecycleYourBatteries.ca. Residents can also get more information by contacting 311.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary industry-led EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations, including leading retailers and municipal sites, Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

