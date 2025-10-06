Call2Recycle Canada and Christine Sinclair Bring Battery Recycling Awareness Tour to British Columbia during Circular Economy Month

Events to Celebrate Program Partners and Encourage Battery Recycling Participation

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2025/CNW/ - This October, Call2Recycle is hitting the road again with Canadian soccer legend and BC hometown hero, Christine Sinclair, to bring the message of battery recycling to communities across British Columbia. On October 6 and 7, the organization will host community events in Metro Vancouver, highlighting the importance of the circular economy and inspiring residents to take simple, intentional actions like recycling their used household batteries.

Circular Economy Contest featuring Christine Sinclair (CNW Group/Call2Recycle)

As part of Circular Economy Month, the awareness tour will spotlight partnerships with leading organizations that make battery recycling safe, convenient, and accessible for British Columbians and beyond through Call2Recycle's Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program. Christine Sinclair will join Call2Recycle in thanking partners such as Best Buy, London Drugs, Save-On-Foods, the City of Burnaby, and the North Vancouver Football Club for their leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability.

"Circular Economy Month is a reminder that small, everyday actions can create meaningful change," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "Our partners in British Columbia are essential in making battery recycling both accessible and convenient. Thanks to their efforts, 96 per cent of residents live within 15 km of a collection site, and in 2024 we surpassed one million kilograms of batteries collected for the first time. Together, we are empowering residents to protect the environment and drive a circular economy, setting the stage to exceed this milestone again in 2025."

Christine Sinclair, national brand ambassador for Call2Recycle's Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program and all-time international goals leader, will meet with families, athletes, employees, and community members during the tour to reinforce the importance of battery recycling and demonstrate how simple it is to recycle household batteries.

"I've been fortunate to represent Canada on the soccer field, and now I'm equally proud to champion a cause that protects our future off the field," said Sinclair. "Recycling batteries may seem small, but it's a powerful step towards a healthier planet, and I'm excited to inspire British Columbians to join this movement during Circular Economy Month."

Building a Circular Economy Together

The British Columbia awareness tour celebrates the collaborative spirit behind the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program and aligns with its latest public awareness campaign throughout October to raise awareness, drive traffic to drop-off locations and boost battery collections. The national promotion features new TV and digital ads showing Christine coaching a Canadian family to "Collect, Protect, and Drop Off®" used batteries. The ads will also direct consumers to enter the "Circular Economy Contest" by recycling their batteries. By safely collecting and recycling used household batteries, British Columbians can play a meaningful role in advancing the circular economy and protecting the environment.

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary industry-led EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations, including leading retailers and municipal sites, Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

For more information, please visit call2recycle.ca

