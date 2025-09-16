Call2Recycle Canada and Lime Partner to Power a Greener Future for E-Transport

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, the country's leading battery collection and recycling program, is proud to announce a new agreement with Lime, a leading provider of shared electric vehicles globally, which aims to responsibly collect and recycle retired batteries from Lime's fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters across Canada.

As more Canadians adopt sustainable transportation options, the e-mobility sector has experienced rapid growth. Recent studies reveal that sales and use of e-bikes and e-scooters have increased nationwide, fueled by consumer demand for affordable and eco-friendly alternatives*. This growth brings the urgent need to ensure that the batteries powering these vehicles are safely managed at the end of their life.

"This partnership highlights Call2Recycle's dedication to developing the proper infrastructure and collaborations to support Canada's e-transport revolution," said Joseph Chung, VP of Account Management at Call2Recycle Canada. "By working with Lime, we ensure that batteries which no longer have a useful life of mobility are collected and recycled responsibly, safeguarding both people and the environment."

Through Call2Recycle's extensive nationwide collection and recycling network, batteries from Lime Canada's fleet will be safely transported and processed at approved facilities. This will ensure that valuable materials are recovered and reused while minimizing environmental impact.

Lime, which operates in cities across Canada, has strongly supported sustainability and circular solutions in the e-mobility sector. By partnering with Call2Recycle, Lime emphasizes its commitment to building toward its circularity and sustainability goals and helping build Canada's clean transportation future. Lime has a validated science-based target to be net zero by 2030. The company has cut emissions intensity company-wide by 66.8% since setting its ambitious target.

"At Lime, sustainability is at the heart of what we do. We are excited to partner with Call2Recycle Canada to recycle our end-of-life batteries in a responsible way, ensuring valuable materials are recovered and can be reintroduced into the supply chain," said Andrew Savage, Head of Sustainability at Lime. "Together, we're working to chart a new direction for sustainable and responsible e-mobility growth in Canada."

Call2Recycle Canada has led the way in battery recycling for almost thirty years, safely collecting and recycling over 55 million kilograms of batteries so far. As the use of e-transportation increases, Call2Recycle keeps expanding its programs and partnerships to meet the rising need for safe, easy, and responsible recycling options.

This new partnership with Lime marks another milestone in Call2Recycle's effort to guide Canada toward a circular economy and a sustainable future.

*Canada E-bikes Market Size, Share & Trends Report, 2030

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading battery collection and recycling program, serving as a trusted steward for 400+ members. Operating provincially approved programs across eight provinces and territories and as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta, Call2Recycle collects household, e-transport, Vape, and EV batteries through 15,000+ locations nationwide. Since 1997, it has safely diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from landfills while upholding globally recognized standards for environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca .

About Lime

Lime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As a leading provider of shared electric vehicles globally, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters to serve trips under five miles. A 2025 Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Company and past Fast Company Brand that Matters, Lime has powered more than 850 million rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me.

