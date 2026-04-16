Call2Recycle Canada and Goodwill Industries of Alberta Partner to Expand Battery Recycling Access Across the Province

Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program is now available at 14 Goodwill locations, advancing shared commitment to sustainability and community impact

EDMONTON, AB, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle Canada, the country's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce a new partnership with Goodwill Industries of Alberta, bringing innovative smart Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! containers to 14 Goodwill thrift stores and donation centres across the province.

This collaboration underscores Goodwill Industries of Alberta's ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, while making it easier than ever for Albertans to recycle their used household batteries responsibly.

Goodwill Industries of Alberta is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities or barriers through meaningful employment. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

Through this initiative, state-of-the-art smart containers have been installed at participating Goodwill locations, offering a safe, convenient, and accessible solution for battery recycling. These containers are designed to enhance collection efficiency, improve safety, and increase public participation in recycling programs.

"Goodwill Industries of Alberta has long been a leader in sustainability and community impact," said Joseph Chung, VP Account Management at Call2Recycle. "We are excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the environment while serving local communities. By expanding access to battery recycling at 14 locations, we are making it easier for Albertans to do the right thing with their used batteries."

For Goodwill Industries of Alberta, the partnership aligns closely with its mission to divert waste from landfills and create a more sustainable future.

"At Goodwill, sustainability is at the core of what we do," said Mortimer Capriles, Director of Sustainability at Goodwill Industries of Alberta. "By introducing smart battery recycling containers across our locations, we're providing our communities with another meaningful way to reduce environmental impact. We're proud to work with Call2Recycle to make responsible recycling more accessible for everyone."

The addition of smart containers at 14 Goodwill locations significantly expands the province's battery recycling network, helping to ensure that more batteries are safely collected and recycled rather than ending up in landfills.

Albertans can visit their nearest participating Goodwill store to drop off used household batteries during regular business hours.

To find a location near you, visit www.recycleyourbatteries.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, the organization manages several leading programs, including:

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Yukon, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information, visit call2recycle.ca.

About Goodwill Industries of Alberta

Goodwill Industries of Alberta is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities or barriers through meaningful employment. With a strong focus on sustainability, Goodwill diverts millions of kilograms of goods from landfills each year through its network of thrift stores and donation centres across Alberta.

SOURCE Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Media Contact: Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle, Email: [email protected] | Mobile: 416-738-4032; Doug Roxburgh, Director of Brand Integrity, Goodwill Industries of Alberta, Email: [email protected] | 780-944-1414 or 587-778-0324