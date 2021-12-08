Call for submissions to the CAJ Awards

"Canadian journalists have shown remarkable resilience over the past 20 months," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "Despite incredibly challenging circumstances, journalists continue to show up each and every day to tell stories that matter, demanding accountability from those in power, and ensuring the right to know of all Canadians is protected.

"The CAJ Awards is our way to acknowledge that dedication and to celebrate the best journalism produced over the past year."

The CAJ Awards program features 18 categories, including scoop, broadcast, photojournalism, environmental reporting and a new Freedom of Information Journalism award.

The CAJ is pleased to announce the Science Media Centre of Canada will sponsor the Environmental and Climate Change Award, which was added to the program in 2019. The award has been renamed to acknowledge this support. The Freedom of Information Journalism award is sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund. These new partnerships expand on the ones the CAJ Awards have with other organizations to encourage and recognize journalists' work in those areas.

"Some of Canada's most remarkable stories are unearthed when journalists use FOI or Access to Information rules—by harnessing documents Canadians have the right to know about," Jolly said. "The CAJ wants to highlight and honour the vital work journalists perform by shining a light on our governments and public institutions."

Members always get the lowest entry rates, and those considering an entry are encouraged to become a CAJ member as part of entering the awards. For example, CAJ members who submit an individual entry into the Community Written or Community Broadcast categories will have their entry fees waived. CAJ student members submitting individual entries to the Student Award of Excellence pay no entry fee.

Finalists for 2021 CAJ Awards will be announced in early spring 2022. The recipients will be announced at a gala celebration currently being planned for May 2022 in Montreal.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is a professional organization with more than 1,100 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president - 289-387-3179, [email protected]; Jason Markusoff, CAJ Awards committee, [email protected]; General awards questions can always be submitted to [email protected]

