Call for Submissions for 2024 Webster Awards Now Open

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The call for submissions for the 2024 Webster Awards is now open. Journalists across B.C. can now submit their best work in the 16 categories available this year by filling out the online submission forms found here. The Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, recognize excellence in journalism across B.C. Submissions will be accepted until the deadline of midnight, July 28th, 2024, Pacific Time. All finalists will be celebrated and the winner in each category will be announced during the October 28th Webster Awards in-person gala dinner evening at the Hyatt Regency, Vancouver. More details to come and tickets will go on sale at a later day.

The 2024 Webster Awards Categories

Best News Reporting of the Year, TV/Video

Presented in Memory of Keith Bradbury

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Best News Reporting of the Year, Print/Online

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Best News Reporting of the Year, Radio/Audio

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Feature Reporting, TV/Video

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Feature Reporting, Print/Online

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Feature Reporting, Radio/Audio

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Investigative & Enterprise Journalism

Presented by the B.C. Crown Counsel Association

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Innovative Journalism

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Business Reporting

Endowed by Jean Cormier

Newly Revised category/criteria this year

Excellence in Arts and Culture Reporting

Excellence in Legal Journalism

Presented by the Law Society of B.C.

Excellence in Health Reporting

Excellence in Environment Reporting

Presented by the Pacific Salmon Foundation

Excellence in Reporting in a Language other than English

Excellence in Community Reporting

Presented by the Al Roadburg Foundation

Commentator of the Year – City Mike Award

Presented in memory of Linda Webster

Finalists and winners are chosen by the Webster Awards jury, all members who are independent of the Jack Webster Foundation and its board. Submissions are encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources across B.C. that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more. For more information about the categories, eligibility and category specific criteria, plus to be able to submit for an award, all information can be found here.

This year's Webster Awards are made possible by Presenting Sponsors: BCGEU, Concord Pacific, FortisBC, Global Container Terminals Inc., LNG Canada, Port of Vancouver, Resource Works, Rogers, the Urban Development Institute, Pacific Region and West Coast Reduction. Supporting Sponsors: Angus Reid Institute, Beedie, Hanson/Kohan Lawyers, KPU, Langara, Ledcor Group, RedFM, Rennie, Seaspan, Vancouver Island University and YVR. Webster Award partners are Oh Boy Productions, Glacier Media, and the Vancouver Sun and Province. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Jack Webster Foundation.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

