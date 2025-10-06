OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As a global leader in sustainably sourced minerals, Canada is making strategic investments to reinforce its position, advance Indigenous reconciliation and partnerships, create good jobs, and support economic growth in every region of the country.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced the launch of a call for proposals for the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ( CMIF) Indigenous Grants stream, with up to $3 million available in total funding for Indigenous organizations or non-Indigenous organizations working in partnership with Indigenous communities.

The CMIF Indigenous Grants stream was established to provide Indigenous groups with resources necessary to actively engage on, participate in, and benefit from critical minerals development.

Grant amounts available for organizations are up to $150,000, with up to $200,000 for initiatives supporting Indigenous organizations located in northern or remote communities. Proposals will be prioritized for funding based on several criteria: their potential to generate significant benefits to First Nations, Inuit and Métis; the context and status of the critical minerals project and/or associated infrastructure; the significance of related development impacts; and the distribution of funding across Indigenous groups in Canada.

Applications for this call for proposals must be submitted by December 17, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

To learn more about this funding opportunity, visit Natural Resources Canada's website and register for an information session on October 21, 2025.

"Investing in critical minerals is not just an economic opportunity: it's also a strategic imperative for Canada's clean energy future, and Indigenous communities are key partners in this transformation. Through this funding opportunity, we are supporting Indigenous engagement and participation in key critical minerals infrastructure projects, positioning us a global leader in sustainably sourced minerals while creating good jobs and long-term growth for communities."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy aims to advance the development of these resources and related value chains to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing.

The $1.5-billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) is a key program under the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy to address infrastructure gaps, enable critical minerals production and connect resources to markets through various clean energy, electrification and transportation infrastructure projects. Indigenous involvement is a crucial part of infrastructure and mining development, especially given that many proposed projects would take place on traditional Indigenous territories and treaty lands. The CMIF Indigenous Grants funding stream supports Indigenous engagement, capacity building, and knowledge gathering and sharing activities related to clean energy and transportation projects that would enable critical minerals development. This funding stream will provide up to $13.5 million by 2030 for eligible initiatives. Eligible activities under the Indigenous Grants stream must be linked to clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects that support increased production at mines where critical minerals are expected to include at least 50% of the mine's production by volume. For this call for proposals, initiatives must take place between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2028.



