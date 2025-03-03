Call for Nominations: The 16th Annual ESA Ontario Electrical Safety Awards

It takes just one organization or individual to make a difference and improve electrical safety in Ontario.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) has officially opened the nomination period for the 2025 Ontario Electrical Safety Awards. The awards celebrate leadership and achievements in electrical safety by recognizing individuals and organizations addressing safety concerns in the areas that present the greatest harm to Ontarians: Powerline Safety, Worker Safety, as well as Consumer and Home Safety.

"Since 2010, the Ontario Electrical Safety Awards have been recognizing the achievements of those committed to improving the safety landscape in the province," said Josie Erzetic, President and CEO at ESA. "This year, we will be celebrating 16 years of exemplary leadership in electrical safety. As our province rapidly moves towards electrification with significant technological advancements, it is exactly the bold and courageous thinking of our award winners that will help Ontario build a culture rooted in safety."

Winners of the Ontario Electrical Safety Awards stand apart in the sector with proven safety credentials. In addition to receiving a customized winner e-logo and engraved crystal trophy, award recipients gain recognition as leaders in electrical safety by their peers in industry and government. Additionally, award winners empower their employees and staff to champion a company's safety values and promote their status as a safety leader to customers and key stakeholders.

Ontario Electrical Safety Awards: Categories

Any individual or organization that has worked to advance electrical safety in Ontario in one of three award categories can be nominated for an Ontario Electrical Safety Award:

Powerline Safety : Highlights initiative(s) focused on the prevention of electrical injuries and fatalities due to powerline contacts.

: Highlights initiative(s) focused on the prevention of electrical injuries and fatalities due to powerline contacts. Worker Safety : Recognizes initiative(s) focused on the prevention of serious electrical injuries and electrocutions on the job.

: Recognizes initiative(s) focused on the prevention of serious electrical injuries and electrocutions on the job. Consumer and Home Safety: Focuses on initiatives geared toward preventing electrical injuries and fatalities at home and in the community.

Ontario Electrical Safety Awards: Deadline and Submission Process

The nomination window for the Ontario Electrical Safety Awards will be open between March 3-June 2, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Nominations for the awards can be submitted to ESA by either completing a Nomination Form online or by emailing a Nomination Form to [email protected].

Nominated individuals and organisations do not have to be residents of Ontario. However, their efforts must have provided material electrical safety benefits in the province.

ESA will announce the 2025 Ontario Electrical Safety Award recipients at its Annual Meeting in September 2025.

For a complete description of entry and selection criteria, please review the guidelines outlined in the official award Nomination Form.

For more information about the Ontario Electrical Safety Awards, along with the recognized impact of safety initiatives from previous award winners, please visit: ESAsafe.com/SafetyAwards.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

For further information, please contact the Electrical Safety Authority by phone (905-712-7819) or email at: [email protected].