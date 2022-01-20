TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to an open, transparent, and collaborative approach that involves stakeholders and ensures broad input and perspectives to inform its direction.

FSRA is seeking new members for its Stakeholder Advisory Committees which serve as consultative bodies to FSRA's Board of Directors and management.

The Stakeholder Advisory Committees will serve as the voice of stakeholders to provide FSRA with input and advice on FSRA's priorities, budget, principles-based regulation, and other matters as the Board deems appropriate.

To learn more about the mandate and selection criteria, please review the following updated Terms of Reference:

A call for members for the Health Service Providers Stakeholder Advisory Committee will be announced in February 2022. A new Stakeholder Advisory Committee for Financial Planners and Financial Advisors will be announced in Summer 2022.

Application process

If you would like to apply to become a member of a SAC, please fill out the application form on our website . Applications will be accepted until Friday, February 25, 2022.

Learn more

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

