OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Across the country, Indigenous communities are leading the way on cleaner, renewable and reliable energy projects, fighting climate change and building a more secure, affordable and resilient future. The Government of Canada is investing in these communities to help displace the use of fossil fuels and advance reconciliation and self-determination.

Today, the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson; the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Dan Vandal; and the Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, announced that communities can now apply for funding through the second cohort of the Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative (IODI) . Individuals and teams from remote Indigenous communities in Canada who want to become Clean Energy Champions in their community are encouraged to apply.

Delivered in collaboration with the Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise and the federal government, the IODI is a successful clean energy training and funding program that supports Indigenous-led climate solutions in remote Indigenous communities currently using diesel for heat and power.

The IODI supports a cohort of participants, or Energy Champions, in their journey — from training through to project implementation. Ten spots are available in the second cohort. Those who are selected have the opportunity to participate in all three phases of IODI and are eligible for up to $1,525,000 in funding. The phases are:

Phase 1: $25,000 each. In summer 2023, Energy Champions complete clean energy training through the 20/20 Catalysts program .

each. In summer 2023, Energy Champions complete clean energy training through the . Phase 2: $500,000 each. In fall 2023, Energy Champions receive funding and resources to support community engagement, training and skills building for the team and community, and the development of a community Clean Energy Plan.

each. In fall 2023, Energy Champions receive funding and resources to support community engagement, training and skills building for the team and community, and the development of a community Clean Energy Plan. Phase 3: $1 million each. By spring 2025, Energy Champions and teams lead their communities in planning and implementing community-scale clean energy projects.

The IODI was first launched in 2019 and was designed based on 18 months of engagement with Indigenous communities, rights holders and organizations. Currently, the first cohort of 14 Energy Champions and their communities are in Phase 3 of the Initiative and are successfully advancing clean energy projects that reflect local priorities.

The second cohort of the IODI is part of the $300 million announced in Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan to support clean energy projects in Indigenous, rural and remote communities .

An external Indigenous jury will assess and select all Energy Champions. Applicants must reside in or have strong and ongoing ties to a remote Indigenous community or group of remote Indigenous communities in Canada.

The deadline to apply is November 30, 2022. Please refer to the webpage for more details on eligibility.

"Canada is working to support Indigenous climate leaders and remote Indigenous communities to reduce the use of diesel and other fossil fuels for heat and power. By building skills and training and improving access to funding and resources, this collaboration is enabling Indigenous-led clean energy projects across Canada. We will continue to work in partnership with these communities to support local climate solutions and help build the clean energy future we need."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"As we work to protect our climate and reduce pollution, we must work toward cleaner and healthier ways to power our homes and communities. The Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative gives communities an opportunity to explore and create greener and healthier futures for the next generations to come. I encourage all communities that are eligible to apply."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Tapping into Canada's renewable energy potential is critical for northern communities. The Indigenous Off-Diesel Initiative will play an important role in supporting leaders of cleaner energy in remote communities across the North and Arctic, reducing the dependence on expensive and polluting diesel fuel for electricity. There's an immense pride that exists within communities when their projects take hold and the diesel generators shut down to reveal the sounds of nature instead. Our government will continue to be there to support communities in achieving their renewable energy goals toward a cleaner, healthier environment."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

