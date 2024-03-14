HALIFAX, NS, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Meaningful engagement of youth in government decision-making is essential to effectively address the greatest challenges of our time. Conserving biodiversity, protecting the environment, preventing pollution, and taking climate change action are top priorities for many young people. When youth are meaningfully involved in decision-making, their important perspectives and innovative thinking benefits all Canadians.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is inviting young people in Canada between the ages of 18 to 29 to show their interest in becoming a member of the Environment and Climate Change Youth Council by applying to the anticipatory recruitment process.

Since 2022, the Environment and Climate Change Youth Council has provided opportunities for youth in Canada to participate in meaningful discussions with the federal government on the key challenges of our time. Youth Council members are appointed by the Minister for two years to provide non-partisan advice to the Minister and Environment and Climate Change Canada to help shape Canada's environment and climate policies. Members gain skills and experience to build or advance their careers and expand their networks of youth and environmental and climate leaders.

The current call for applications is being done in anticipation of a second cohort of the Youth Council, which will consist of up to 12 youth in Canada. Its membership will aim to reflect the Canadian population with respect to regional representation; Indigenous identity; gender identity; linguistic, ethnic, and cultural diversity; and life experiences. Interested Canadians and permanent residents are encouraged to apply between March 14 and April 26, 2024, through the link below.

"Smart, continuous, and forward-looking action is needed so that today's youth do not face a lifetime of climate change impacts, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Young people are taking environment and climate action and it's up to us, as a government and society, to leave a better world behind for future generations. The Environment and Climate Change Youth Council provides an opportunity for youth in Canada to make their voices heard. I encourage young people from every walk of life to apply, and I look forward to working with passionate youth and hearing their important perspectives."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Environment and Climate Change Youth Council is a forum for youth to be heard and meaningfully engaged in developing solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time. The relationships, personal development, and opportunities for impact offered by the Council have been incredibly impactful to me."

– Member of the Current Environment and Climate Change Youth Council

"Political action shapes the world. The Minister's Youth Council empowers you to bring your vision for a better world to some of the highest levels of government! Through the Youth Council, I was encouraged to push for positive change on domestic policies and international agreements. This Council has empowered me to pursue opportunities for environmental activism and mobilization."

– Member of the Current Environment and Climate Change Youth Council

Quick facts

Youth Council members have a two-year mandate and meet at least every three months. Members can expect to spend about five hours per month on Council-related activities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada announced Canada's Youth Policy—created for youth, by youth. The policy reflects the values and priorities of young people in Canada and commits the government to create meaningful opportunities for youth voices to be heard and respected.

announced Youth Policy—created for youth, by youth. The policy reflects the values and priorities of young people in and commits the government to create meaningful opportunities for youth voices to be heard and respected. In the 2021 State of Youth Report, youth reiterated environment and climate action as a key priority that is important to youth today.

The Environment and Climate Change Youth Council was launched in 2022. The first cohort of 10 members was appointed for a two-year period and has provided non-partisan advice to the Minister and Environment and Climate Change Canada on issues including climate change and biodiversity.

