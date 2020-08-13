Calgary's In The Game: Video Game & Immersive Technology Strategy Highlights Ecosystem Potential

Capitalizing on the growing opportunity to establish Calgary as a hub for gaming and immersive tech

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada emerges as an industry leader in video game and immersive technology, the opportunities in Calgary in the fast-growing sector are detailed in a new Video Game & Immersive Technology Strategy.

Calgary Economic Development engaged consulting firm Nordicity, in collaboration with Jason Della Rocca, game-industry entrepreneur and Founder of Execution Labs, to create a strategy to develop a video game and immersive media ecosystem in Calgary.

The video gaming industry is poised to be a $200 billion US industry by 2022, more than is spent on home video, cinema and music combined. Calgary's creative industries sector is projected to spend $1 billion on digital transformation from 2019 end of 2022.

"The interactive digital media industry holds enormous potential. Calgary is a more recent entrant in the game and immersive technology sector, but what the Strategy highlights is a clear path to building a successful global ecosystem," said Luke Azevedo, Commissioner, Film, TV & Creative Industries, Calgary Economic Development. "With the full engagement of government, academia, and industry, we can continue to move the sector forward and become a major player."

The video game and immersive media cluster in Calgary includes more than 65 companies, continues to grow with the migration of organizations like New World Interactive and Unity Technologies, complimented by numerous local startups.

The report concludes for Calgary to become an industry leader, three components are key to building a vibrant video game industry and immersive media ecosystem: talent, engagement of government, academia and industry, and recognition of the resources available – both to talent and companies.

More than 70 per cent of the local interactive digital companies in Calgary have said they plan to hire more employees in the next six months, with junior and senior tech talent in high demand.

The full strategy is available at calgarygamingstrategy.com. Luke Azevedo Commissioner, Film, TV & Creative Industries, Calgary Economic Development is available for interviews through [email protected]

ABOUT CALGARY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary's growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We're exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary's story and we're proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website at www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

SOURCE Calgary Economic Development Ltd.

For further information: Media cell: 403 880 7040

Related Links

http://www.calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com

