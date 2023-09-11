Calgary M&A Firm Welcomes Industry Top Performer

Due Diligence Veteran Alex Henderson Joins Kalos LLP

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Calgary financial due diligence and valuation firm Kalos LLP is making a name for itself by assembling a team of transaction all-stars.

Most recently, Kalos recruited veteran M&A specialist Alex Henderson, MSc, CA to join their team as Senior Partner. Henderson joins Kalos with a powerhouse resume that underscores the firms' experience and acumen in transaction due diligence.

Alex Henderson, Partner, Kalos LLP (CNW Group/Kalos LLP - Transactions Diligence Advisory)

Henderson has a 20-year track record in M&A, due diligence, financings, restructurings, IPOs, financial modelling and forecasting, post-acquisition integration as well as other facets of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. His work has taken him around the globe, including the UK, Asia, United States and Canada.

He was a Partner in the Deal Advisory practice for a Big 4 accounting firm, leading their financial due diligence team. Henderson led the due diligence process for CNOOC's acquisition of Nexen, Burger King's acquisition of Tim Hortons, and other landmark deals. In 2008/09, Henderson was an integral part of the multi-billion-dollar liquidation of Lehman Brothers. He also has notable experience in industry roles including various interim finance executive roles with companies raising finance and executing acquisitions.

"Alex is a great fit for Kalos," says Managing Partner, Mackenzie Regent, "His leadership will help us continue the exponential growth and market recognition we have been experiencing and brings immense credibility to our firm given his significant expertise in the space."

Henderson added "It will be great to work with a specialist firm that is being innovative in the space, especially given the strong feedback I've received on Kalos from contacts in Private Equity and M&A roles."

Kalos LLP is a regulated Chartered Professional Accounting and Chartered Business Valuation firm specializing in transaction due diligence (quality of earnings) and valuation. We offer "Big 4" bench strength with boutique firm service. Kalos was recently recognized as the Top Mid-Market Transactions Advisory Firm of the Year for Canada in the Corporate Excellence Awards.

