Due Diligence Firm Kalos LLP Continues Growth With Vancouver Expansion

Peter Kim Reunites with Former Big 4 Colleagues at Kalos LLP

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Kalos LLP, a boutique financial due diligence and valuation firm, continues its remarkable growth trajectory by attracting top talent. The firm is proud to welcome Peter Kim, CPA, CA, as its newest Director. Peter will head up the firm's new Vancouver office.

Peter Kim, CA, CPA (CNW Group/Kalos LLP - Transactions Diligence Advisory)

Peter brings a wealth of expertise to the Kalos team, with more than 15 years of experience spanning financial due diligence, restructuring, transaction advisory, and audit, across Canada, the UK, and Australia. He specializes in financial due diligence for mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, and has worked across diverse industries such as industrial markets, energy and natural resources, consumer products, infrastructure, healthcare, and financial services.

Prior to joining Kalos, Peter was a Director in Transaction Advisory Services at RSM Canada and held senior advisory roles at KPMG Canada and KPMG UK.

"After years at Big 4 and large mid-market firms," says Peter, "I was drawn to the boutique structure and collaborative culture Kalos has created. Joining this team means reconnecting with exceptional colleagues and contributing to an entrepreneurial firm, where every member's contributions are vital."

"Peter's depth of experience and commitment to client-focused service make him an excellent fit for Kalos," said Kalos co-founder Mackenzie Regent, "As we continue to grow, his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our ability to deliver unparalleled transaction advisory services."

Peter holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

About Kalos LLP: Kalos LLP is a regulated Chartered Professional Accounting and Chartered Business Valuation firm specializing in transaction due diligence and valuation. Known for balancing technical expertise with client-focused service, Kalos is a trusted advisor who assists in navigating the complexities of acquisitions, divestitures, and capital raises.

