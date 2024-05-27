M&A Due Diligence Firm Adds Renowned Specialist

Valuations and Governance Veteran Gerard McInnis Joins Kalos LLP

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Boutique financial due diligence and valuations firm Kalos LLP continues to recruit industry all-stars.

Kalos is welcoming veteran business valuator and governance expert Gerard McInnis, CPA(CA), CBV, ICD.D, to join their team as Senior Partner. McInnis joins Kalos with a powerhouse resume that underscores the firm's experience and acumen in the transactions lifecycle and deployment of capital.

McInnis brings more than 30 years of experience in valuations, executive leadership, financial oversight, as well as operational management and support. His career highlights include starting and leading the regional valuation practice for a Big Four firm, as well as leading its national Power & Utilities sector. McInnis has worked on significant deals globally as well as developed and evaluated strategic plans for various organizations.

"Gerard is a tremendous addition to the Kalos team," said Kalos Managing Partner Mackenzie Regent. "His extensive experience and strategic insight will significantly contribute to our continued growth and enhance our reputation in the market. I am excited to reunite with a leader I greatly respect."

Expressing his enthusiasm, McInnis noted, "I'm thrilled to join a vibrant firm that is innovating in the M&A space. The positive feedback I've received about Kalos from industry peers and private equity contacts underscores the firm's exceptional standing."

Kalos LLP is a CPA and CBV firm that was named the top Mid-Market M&A firm in Canada in 2022 and 2023. Kalos is recognized and accepted by tier one financial institutions and lenders in supporting numerous financial sponsors with $1 billion+ in AUM, public companies, and private enterprises with their transactions.

