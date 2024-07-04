Calgary airport security workers to protest lack of access to water and breaks

CALGARY, AB, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2002 members and supporters at Calgary International Airport will rally on Friday, July 5 at noon to protest human rights violations by Paladin Security, which has prevented workers from accessing bathroom breaks and water.

"When a company prevents workers from rest breaks and hydration, it is both a human rights and a health and safety issue," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"Unifor members at YYC perform important and strenuous work by ensuring the safety and security of passengers in one of Canada's largest travel hubs and Paladin needs to show them the respect they deserve."

What: Rally to support Paladin workers.

Who: Unifor Director of Airlines Sandi McManus, Unifor Local 2002 President Tammy Moore, Local 2002 members and supporters.

When: Friday, July 5, noon, Mountain Daylight Time.

Where: Calgary International Airport, 2000 Airport Rd. NE, Calgary, Alberta, T2E 6W5, Departures door 17.

The 937 Unifor Local 2002 members, who work as Paladin airport screening officers, training specialists and team leaders.

In an emergency meeting held by Local 2002 last month, members raised a multitude of poor working conditions plaguing the Paladin workplace, such as members unable to take scheduled breaks or missing breaks altogether. The members are often denied bathroom and water breaks –with some threatened with discipline if they try to take them. Access to water and sanitation are recognized by the United Nations as human rights and fundamental to everyone's health, dignity and prosperity.

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen