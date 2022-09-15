CAJ Summer 2022 mentorship program matches 74 journalists with mentors

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the 74 successful applicants for the sixth round of its mentorship program.

In the coming weeks, mentees will work with mentors from across the country and across mediums and platforms: radio, television, audience engagement, photojournalism, digital, and print publications. Mentors had the option to select mentees for a full six-week individual or group mentorship, or have a one-hour conversation. This allowed flexibility for mentors' busy schedules, and ultimately for more journalists to participate in the program.

"Learning from those who have come before you is a time-honoured tradition in journalism's history," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "The CAJ's mentorship program is an unparalleled opportunity to bridge 'old' and 'new' approaches and techniques that helps mentors and mentees to look critically at their craft and share their passions for quality journalism that affects change."

The CAJ received 100 applications for this round of the mentorship program. The successful applicants come from multiple provinces and territories and range from students to experienced journalists.

The CAJ board of directors offers a sincere thanks to all the mentors who have made this program possible.

The mentorship matches in this round are:

Alison Uncles, former editor-in-chief of Maclean's magazine

Alex Boyd , reporter for Toronto Star

, reporter for Toronto Star

Richard Warnica , business feature writer for Toronto Star

, business feature writer for Toronto Star

Yvonne Lau , reporter for FORTUNE





, reporter for FORTUNE Alyshah Hasham, reporter for Toronto Star

Abby Neufeld , digital team writer for CTV News Toronto

, digital team writer for CTV News Toronto

Patrick Penner , reporter for Mission Record

, reporter for Mission Record

Jessica Nelson , reporter for St. Albert Gazette





, reporter for St. Albert Gazette Angie Seth , news anchor and report for CTV News Channel

, news anchor and report for CTV News Channel Charlene Hatcher , journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University

, journalism student at Metropolitan University

Shaistha Khan , freelance journalist





, freelance journalist Anna Mehler Paperny , reporter for Reuters

, reporter for Reuters Bailey Martens , intern/reporter for Toronto Star

, intern/reporter for Toronto Star

Jacqueline Kaggwa , communication and media student at York University

, communication and media student at

Nick Taylor , research intern for Maisonneuve magazine

, research intern for Maisonneuve magazine

Rachel Collier , journalist for The Eastern Graphic Weekly





, journalist for The Eastern Graphic Weekly Arif Noorani , director of CBC Podcasts

, director of CBC Podcasts Wafa El-Rayes , student at Carleton University

, student at

Rukshar Ali, masters student at Carleton University





Charelle Evelyn , managing editor of The Hill Times

, managing editor of The Hill Times Holly Funk , editor-in-chief for The Carillon

, editor-in-chief for The Carillon

Mariam Nouser, general assignment reporter for Waterloo Region Record



Natasha Baldin , student at Carleton University





, student at Chris Hall , retired, former reporter/analyst for CBC

, retired, former reporter/analyst for CBC Clara Pasieka , reporter for CBC Toronto

, reporter for CBC Toronto

Kieran McMurchy , senior writer for CBC News, Power & Politics





, senior writer for CBC News, Power & Politics Christina Frangou , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist Ashley Fitzpatrick , reporter for Atlantic Business Magazine

, reporter for Atlantic Business Magazine

Chloe Williams , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Danielle D'entremont, current affairs reporter for CBC Whitehorse



Negin Nia , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Nur Dogan, reporter for New Canadian Media



Tara De Boer , masters student at Toronto Metropolitan University





, masters student at Metropolitan University Craig Wilson , senior broadcast producer for CBS Evening News

, senior broadcast producer for CBS Evening News Alison Stewart , recently graduated journalism student at Seneca College

, recently graduated journalism student at

Scott McLaughlin , student at Humber College





, student at Daniele Hamamdjian , correspondent for CTV National News

, correspondent for CTV National News Anastasiya Gordiychuk , student at University of Toronto





, student at Fred Lum , photographer for The Globe and Mail

, photographer for The Globe and Mail Joel Rodriguez , freelance photographer/video editor

, freelance photographer/video editor

Tallulah Lebowitz , freelance photographer

, freelance photographer

Walter Petrichyn, museum assistant at Museum Windsor





Ian Young, B.C. and Yukon bureau chief for The Canadian Press

bureau chief for The Canadian Press Elliot Chen , staff writer for The Wire China

, staff writer for The Wire China

Murad Hemmadi, reporter for The Logic





Jacob Boon, newsletter editor for The Tyee

Jacqueline Ronson , managing editor for The Discourse





, managing editor for The Discourse Jagjeet Sharma, freelance journalist

Imam Janmohamed, opinion and blog editor for The Ubyssey



Tamanna Khan, masters student at Carleton University





Jessica deMello, freelance producer and visual-storytelling consultant

Onyie Ekene-Obi, student at SAIT



Oriol Salvador Viella , digital product manager for CTV News





, digital product manager for CTV News Jim Rankin , reporter-photographer for Toronto Star

, reporter-photographer for Toronto Star Adam Toy , online journalist for Global News Calgary

, online journalist for Global News Calgary

Lana Hall , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Rhythm Sachdeva, web reporter for CTV News





Joanna Smith , Ottawa bureau chief for The Canadian Press

, bureau chief for The Canadian Press Lu Xu , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Rianna Lim , reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation

, reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation

Zachary Fortier , news editor for The Link





, news editor for The Link Kathleen Martens, senior online reporter for APTNNews.ca

Adamo Marinelli , journalism student at Carleton University





, journalism student at Kim Bolan , reporter for the Vancouver Sun

, reporter for the Sun Alexandria Antrobus , student at Langara College

, student at

Dylan Short , multimedia reporter for Postmedia Calgary

, multimedia reporter for Postmedia Calgary

Kimiya Shokoohi , multimedia freelance journalist





, multimedia freelance journalist Malcolm Johnston , editor-in-chief for Toronto Life magazine

, editor-in-chief for Toronto Life magazine Elena De Luigi , investigative reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation

, investigative reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation

Sakeina Syed , student at York University





, student at Nathan Griffiths , graphics and data journalist for the Vancouver Sun/Province

, graphics and data journalist for the Sun/Province Suzie Genest , managing editor and journalist for Monquartier





, managing editor and journalist for Monquartier Rachel Ward , investigative journalist for CBC's Fifth Estate

, investigative journalist for CBC's Fifth Estate Akhila Menon , JHR Fellow at The Tyee

, JHR Fellow at The Tyee

Nipun Tiwari, reporter for CBC



Rose Solovitch , staff writer for Spheres of Influence

, staff writer for Spheres of Influence

Spencer Hall, investigative reporter for energeticcity.ca





Roberto Rocha , data reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation

, data reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation Navaneeth Mohan , web developer at University of Western Ontario

, web developer at

Nicholas Frew , reporter/editor for CBC Edmonton





, reporter/editor for CBC Edmonton Simran Singh , managing editor for the Burnaby Beacon

, managing editor for the Burnaby Beacon Anna Burns , student at SAIT

, student at SAIT

Maureen Strickland , news stringer and proofreader for Manitoulin Expositor

, news stringer and proofreader for Manitoulin Expositor

Shirley Li , freelance journalist





, freelance journalist Stacy Lee Kong , writer, editor, and founder of Friday Things

, writer, editor, and founder of Friday Things Charmaine Noronha , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Rebecca Clarkson , associate producer for CTV Vancouver





, associate producer for CTV Vancouver Tori Marlan , investigative reporter for Capital Daily

, investigative reporter for Capital Daily Emma Arkell , multimedia freelance journalist

, multimedia freelance journalist

Geena Mortfield , research associate for Climate Disaster Project

, research associate for Climate Disaster Project

Gabrielle Plonka , editor for Yukon News

, editor for Yukon News

Joseph Coppolino , reporter for Édition André Paquette





, reporter for Édition André Paquette Tracey Lindeman , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist Abigail Popple , news editor and reporter for The McGill Daily

, news editor and reporter for The McGill Daily

Elif Kayali , senior staff writer for The Ubyssey

, senior staff writer for The Ubyssey

Kharoll-Ann Souffrant, freelance journalist



Majeed Malhas , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Renaud Chicoine-McKenzie , journalist for Radio-Canada





, journalist for Radio-Canada Willow Fiddler , national staff reporter for The Globe and Mail

, national staff reporter for The Globe and Mail Danielle Paradis , western correspondent for APTN

, western correspondent for APTN

Lindsay Campbell , journalist for iPolitics

, journalist for iPolitics

Matteo Cimellaro , Ottawa Indigenous Communities reporter for Canada's National Observer

Applicants who did not match in this round are strongly encouraged to apply for the next session this fall. If you are a journalist interested in mentoring for the next edition of this program please get in touch with us .

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with 1300 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

