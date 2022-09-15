CAJ Summer 2022 mentorship program matches 74 journalists with mentors
Sep 15, 2022, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the 74 successful applicants for the sixth round of its mentorship program.
In the coming weeks, mentees will work with mentors from across the country and across mediums and platforms: radio, television, audience engagement, photojournalism, digital, and print publications. Mentors had the option to select mentees for a full six-week individual or group mentorship, or have a one-hour conversation. This allowed flexibility for mentors' busy schedules, and ultimately for more journalists to participate in the program.
"Learning from those who have come before you is a time-honoured tradition in journalism's history," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "The CAJ's mentorship program is an unparalleled opportunity to bridge 'old' and 'new' approaches and techniques that helps mentors and mentees to look critically at their craft and share their passions for quality journalism that affects change."
The CAJ received 100 applications for this round of the mentorship program. The successful applicants come from multiple provinces and territories and range from students to experienced journalists.
The CAJ board of directors offers a sincere thanks to all the mentors who have made this program possible.
The mentorship matches in this round are:
- Alison Uncles, former editor-in-chief of Maclean's magazine
- Alex Boyd, reporter for Toronto Star
- Richard Warnica, business feature writer for Toronto Star
- Yvonne Lau, reporter for FORTUNE
- Alyshah Hasham, reporter for Toronto Star
- Abby Neufeld, digital team writer for CTV News Toronto
- Patrick Penner, reporter for Mission Record
- Jessica Nelson, reporter for St. Albert Gazette
- Angie Seth, news anchor and report for CTV News Channel
- Charlene Hatcher, journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University
- Shaistha Khan, freelance journalist
- Anna Mehler Paperny, reporter for Reuters
- Bailey Martens, intern/reporter for Toronto Star
- Jacqueline Kaggwa, communication and media student at York University
- Nick Taylor, research intern for Maisonneuve magazine
- Rachel Collier, journalist for The Eastern Graphic Weekly
- Arif Noorani, director of CBC Podcasts
- Wafa El-Rayes, student at Carleton University
- Rukshar Ali, masters student at Carleton University
- Charelle Evelyn, managing editor of The Hill Times
- Holly Funk, editor-in-chief for The Carillon
- Mariam Nouser, general assignment reporter for Waterloo Region Record
- Natasha Baldin, student at Carleton University
- Chris Hall, retired, former reporter/analyst for CBC
- Clara Pasieka, reporter for CBC Toronto
- Kieran McMurchy, senior writer for CBC News, Power & Politics
- Christina Frangou, freelance journalist
- Ashley Fitzpatrick, reporter for Atlantic Business Magazine
- Chloe Williams, freelance journalist
- Danielle D'entremont, current affairs reporter for CBC Whitehorse
- Negin Nia, freelance journalist
- Nur Dogan, reporter for New Canadian Media
- Tara De Boer, masters student at Toronto Metropolitan University
- Craig Wilson, senior broadcast producer for CBS Evening News
- Alison Stewart, recently graduated journalism student at Seneca College
- Scott McLaughlin, student at Humber College
- Daniele Hamamdjian, correspondent for CTV National News
- Anastasiya Gordiychuk, student at University of Toronto
- Fred Lum, photographer for The Globe and Mail
- Joel Rodriguez, freelance photographer/video editor
- Tallulah Lebowitz, freelance photographer
- Walter Petrichyn, museum assistant at Museum Windsor
- Ian Young, B.C. and Yukon bureau chief for The Canadian Press
- Elliot Chen, staff writer for The Wire China
- Murad Hemmadi, reporter for The Logic
- Jacob Boon, newsletter editor for The Tyee
- Jacqueline Ronson, managing editor for The Discourse
- Jagjeet Sharma, freelance journalist
- Imam Janmohamed, opinion and blog editor for The Ubyssey
- Tamanna Khan, masters student at Carleton University
- Jessica deMello, freelance producer and visual-storytelling consultant
- Onyie Ekene-Obi, student at SAIT
- Oriol Salvador Viella, digital product manager for CTV News
- Jim Rankin, reporter-photographer for Toronto Star
- Adam Toy, online journalist for Global News Calgary
- Lana Hall, freelance journalist
- Rhythm Sachdeva, web reporter for CTV News
- Joanna Smith, Ottawa bureau chief for The Canadian Press
- Lu Xu, freelance journalist
- Rianna Lim, reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation
- Zachary Fortier, news editor for The Link
- Kathleen Martens, senior online reporter for APTNNews.ca
- Adamo Marinelli, journalism student at Carleton University
- Kim Bolan, reporter for the Vancouver Sun
- Alexandria Antrobus, student at Langara College
- Dylan Short, multimedia reporter for Postmedia Calgary
- Kimiya Shokoohi, multimedia freelance journalist
- Malcolm Johnston, editor-in-chief for Toronto Life magazine
- Elena De Luigi, investigative reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation
- Sakeina Syed, student at York University
- Nathan Griffiths, graphics and data journalist for the Vancouver Sun/Province
- Suzie Genest, managing editor and journalist for Monquartier
- Rachel Ward, investigative journalist for CBC's Fifth Estate
- Akhila Menon, JHR Fellow at The Tyee
- Nipun Tiwari, reporter for CBC
- Rose Solovitch, staff writer for Spheres of Influence
- Spencer Hall, investigative reporter for energeticcity.ca
- Roberto Rocha, data reporter for Investigative Journalism Foundation
- Navaneeth Mohan, web developer at University of Western Ontario
- Nicholas Frew, reporter/editor for CBC Edmonton
- Simran Singh, managing editor for the Burnaby Beacon
- Anna Burns, student at SAIT
- Maureen Strickland, news stringer and proofreader for Manitoulin Expositor
- Shirley Li, freelance journalist
- Stacy Lee Kong, writer, editor, and founder of Friday Things
- Charmaine Noronha, freelance journalist
- Rebecca Clarkson, associate producer for CTV Vancouver
- Tori Marlan, investigative reporter for Capital Daily
- Emma Arkell, multimedia freelance journalist
- Geena Mortfield, research associate for Climate Disaster Project
- Gabrielle Plonka, editor for Yukon News
- Joseph Coppolino, reporter for Édition André Paquette
- Tracey Lindeman, freelance journalist
- Abigail Popple, news editor and reporter for The McGill Daily
- Elif Kayali, senior staff writer for The Ubyssey
- Kharoll-Ann Souffrant, freelance journalist
- Majeed Malhas, freelance journalist
- Renaud Chicoine-McKenzie, journalist for Radio-Canada
- Willow Fiddler, national staff reporter for The Globe and Mail
- Danielle Paradis, western correspondent for APTN
- Lindsay Campbell, journalist for iPolitics
- Matteo Cimellaro, Ottawa Indigenous Communities reporter for Canada's National Observer
Applicants who did not match in this round are strongly encouraged to apply for the next session this fall. If you are a journalist interested in mentoring for the next edition of this program please get in touch with us.
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with 1300 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.
SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists
For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president, 289-387-3179, [email protected]
Share this article