CAJ mentorship program matches 92 journalists with mentors
Jul 29, 2021, 13:14 ET
TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the successful applicants of the third round of its Mentorship Program for Journalists.
Over the coming weeks, 92 journalists will learn from mentors working in radio, television, digital, and print publications across the country. This is the highest number of applicants that have been successfully paired since the program launched in Fall 2020, and nearly 40 per cent more than were paired during the CAJ's last mentorship intake in March.
In this round, for the first time, mentors had the option to select applicants for a one-hour conversation, in addition to taking on mentees for the full six-week mentorship. This allowed for more pairings, and more applicants receiving help with particular projects or the development of specific skills.
"It's incredible to see leaders from across our industry stepping up to share their time and their skills," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "We all know that mentorship is sorely needed in our industry, and the CAJ is incredibly grateful to all the mentors who donate out of their busy schedules to make this program possible."
The CAJ received 201 applications for this round of its mentorship program. Successful applicants range from journalism students to experienced reporters.
"The CAJ is excited to see what comes out of this latest round of pairings," said Jolly. "The interest and enthusiasm we've seen about this program from all corners of the country is astounding. That's why we are thrilled to include the mentorship program as a permanent part of our professional development portfolio for members."
The CAJ board of directors offers a deep, sincere thanks to all the mentors who are generously donating their time.
This year's mentorship matches include:
- Allya Davidson, senior producer at CTV W5
- Mrinali Anchan, reporter at CBC News
- Jonathan Ventura, media coordinator at the University of Ottawa
- Heidi Lee, news editor at The Eyeopener
- André Picard, health columnist at the Globe and Mail
- Charlotte Carey, web editor/reporter at News1130
- Jason Herring, reporter at the Calgary Herald
- Andree Lau, managing editor of digital news at CBC
- Clara Pasieka, associate producer at CBC
- Jeremiah Rodriguez, reporter at CTV News
- Greg Colgan, interim editor at The Rocky Mountain Outlook
- Cormac O'Brien, associate editor at Narcity Canada
- Carlos Osorio, freelance photojournalist
- Evan Buhler, photojournalist at The Rocky Mountain Outlook
- Jade Prevost-Manuel, freelance photojournalist / associate producer
- David Beers, journalism professor and founder of The Tyee
- Laurence Brisson-Dubreuil, LJI reporter at The Eastern Door
- Sebastian Leck, web writer at CBC, managing editor at Research Money
- Zak Vescera, reporter at the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix
- Colin D'Mello, Queen's Park bureau chief at CTV News
- Sean Previl, video journalist at Global News
- Jonathan Bradley, student at Ryerson University
- David Common, correspondent and host at CBC's The National and Marketplace
- Mark Kay, freelance writer
- Anna Desmarais, video journalist at CBC North
- Kimberley Molina, reporter-editor at CBC Ottawa
- Eric Bowling, reporter and editor at the Inuvik Drum
- David Topping, director of newsletters, Torstar
- Rob Csernyik, freelance journalist and MFA student
- Prapti Bamaniya, student journalist at Ryerson University
- Lucille Haines, editor for Alberta Prime Times
- Farah Nasser, evening news anchor at Global Toronto
- Sheba Siddiqui, producer at Global News Radio
- Ishani Nath, managing editor at Best Health, former senior editor at FLARE
- Sahar Ibrahim, editorial manager at Tonal
- Yona Harvey, freelance writer at Kingstonist
- Amanda Scriver, freelance writer and social media lead
- Jason Markusoff, correspondent for Maclean's
- Hamdi Issawi, deputy editor at The Sprawl
- Thibault Jourdan, web producer at Radio-Canada
- Jonathan Liedtke, self-employed
- Jen Gerson, freelance journalist and co-founder of The Line
- Meagan Simpson, associate editor at BetaKit
- Ethan Lou, freelance journalist
- Perushka Gopalkista, freelance writer/editor
- Jesse Winter, freelance visual journalist
- Kayla MacInnis, student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University
- Amy Romer, longform photojournalist
- Alex Lupul, student at Loyalist College
- Kelly Schovanek, student at Royal Roads University
- Spencer Colby, staff photographer and photo editor at The Charlatan
- Phillip Blancher, LJI reporter at the Morrisburg Leader
- Jordan Heath-Rawlings, host of The Big Story podcast and director of Frequency
- Arman Aghbali, associate producer at CBC Radio's Tapestry
- Danielle Orr, intern and reporter at Investigative Journalism Bureau
- Shyloe Fagan, student producer at Humber Radio and Media Production
- Jon Victor, reporter at The Logic
- Teddy Elliott, staff writer at MTL Blog
- Karen Ho, senior reporter at Business Insider
- Zeahaa Rehman, freelance journalist
- Emma Buchanan, reporting fellow at J-Source
- Karyn Pugliese, managing editor of investigative at CBC
- Ora Cogan, freelance journalist
- Charnel Anderson, Northwestern Hub reporter at TVO
- Katherine Laidlaw, freelance magazine journalist
- Madeline Lines, audio content coordinator at CKUT FM
- Sherina Harris, newsletters manager at TorStar
- Zoe Tennant, producer at CBC Radio
- Claire Sibonney, freelance writer and editor
- Murad Hemmadi, correspondent at The Logic
- Nicholas Sokic, reporter at Open Jaw
- Lu Xu, freelance journalist
- Nadia Tchoumi, journalist and executive director of the CABJ
- Anna Ashitey, Joan Donaldson Scholar at CBC News
- Joshua Azizi, video journalist at CFTK TV
- Gabby Taylor, content producer at CHVN
- Nicholas Keung, immigration reporter at the Toronto Star
- Cassie Apperloo, student at Mohawk College
- Jennifer Golletz, reporter at Collingwood Today
- Eiad Herera, recent graduate at Concordia University
- Omar Sachedina, national affairs correspondent for CTV National News
- Andrew Brennan, video journalist / assignment editor at CTV News
- Erika Ibrahim, editorial assistant at Apartment613
- Nicklas Rieck, student at McGill University
- Omayra Issa, journalist and presenter with CBC / Radio-Canada
- Abby Neufeld, digital journalist at CTV News Toronto
- Kelly Bennett, freelance reporter
- Johna Baylon, freelance journalist
- Paul Wells, senior writer at Maclean's
- Drew Brown, editor in chief of The Independent
- Laura Nelson, freelance journalist
- Robyn Doolittle, investigative reporter at the Globe and Mail
- Emma McIntosh, Queen's Park reporter at National Observer
- Alexandra Harvey, newsletter producer at the Toronto Star
- Sidney Cohen, reporter/editor at CBC
- Robyn Smith, editor in chief of The Tyee
- Dan Gray, investigative journalist at SaultOnline/ONNTV
- Ryan McMahon, Anishinaabe creative, comedian, writer, and podcaster
- Manuela Vega, digital producer at the Toronto Star
- Odette Auger, Indigenous freelance journalist
- Nick Dunne, Northeastern Hub reporter at TVO
- Boston Lafferty, student at the University of Victoria
- Tara Weber, Western bureau chief for BNN Bloomberg
- Michael King, digital journalist / associate producer at Global News
- Danielle Neri, research assistant and freelance writer
- Donald Higney, student journalist at X University
- Daniel Johnson, web reporter at National Post / Ryerson MJ student
- Valérie Ouellet, senior data journalist at CBC / Radio-Canada
- Rosa Saba, business reporter at the Toronto Star
- Emily Follett-Campbell, MA student at Concordia University
- India McAlister, associate producer at CBC Kids News
- Wendy Cox, B.C. editor at the Globe and Mail
- Michael Lo, student at the University of Victoria, journalist at FOCUS
- Ian Froese, reporter at CBC Manitoba
- Pratyush Dayal, reporter at the Vancouver Sun and Province
- William Wolfe-Wylie, senior developer at CBC News
- Marie-Hélène Hétu, columnist-researcher at CBC News Montreal
- Martin Allen, student at Columbia University
- Zi-Ann Lum, federal politics and policy reporter at Politico
- Tiffany Lam, producer at Canadaland
- Charlotte Aiden, print news editor at The Ubyssey
- Audrey Neveu, provincial affairs reporter at Radio-Canada Alberta
This autumn, the CAJ will be hosting a live mentorship event for all applicants to the program. Applicants who did not match this time around are strongly encouraged to apply for the next session in September. If you are a journalist interested in mentoring for the next edition of this program please get in touch with us.
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1000 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.
SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists
For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president, 289-387-3179, [email protected]
Share this article