CAJ mentorship program matches 108 journalists with mentors

Mentors had the option to be able to work with mentees for a full six-week mentorship, or have a one-hour conversation. These different options allowed for more journalists to be able to participate in the program.

"It is exciting to see so many iconic names in Canadian journalism step up and give back," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "The success of the mentorship program sends a profound message about the strength of community that exists amongst our peers. It says that in sharing knowledge, and working together, we can strengthen the craft for generations to come."

The CAJ received 214 applications for this round of the mentorship program. The successful applicants come from all over the country and range from students to experienced journalists.

The CAJ board of directors offers a sincere thanks to all the mentors who have made this program possible.

The mentorship matches in this round are:

Ginella Massa , host of Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa on CBC News Network

Mahdis Habibinia, master's of journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Mah Noor Mubarik , multimedia journalist

Pauline Nasri , journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University

Sarah Taher , associate producer at CBC News: The National

Anna Maria Tremonti , radio and TV journalist, CBC

, radio and TV journalist, CBC Sarah Lawrynuik , senior producer, Monday Show at Canadaland

Menaka Raman-Wilms , host of the Decibel at The Globe and Mail

Rehmatullah Sheikh, story producer at Pacific Content



Brittany Gervais , reporter at Calgary Herald/Sun

Wafa El-Rayes , student at Carleton University

Roger LeMoyne , freelance photojournalist

, freelance photojournalist Gavin John , freelance journalist in Calgary

Chelsea Kemp , reporter and photographer at the Brandon Sun

Bryan Dickie , freelance photographer in Toronto

Calvi Leon , Local Journalism Initiative reporter, at the London Free Press

Matthew Best , freelance journalist

Dustin Patar , freelance journalist and photojournalist

Allya Davidson , senior producer of CBC's The Fifth Estate

, senior producer of CBC's The Fifth Estate Rafsan Faruque Jugol, reporter at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador



Matthew Merkel , sports editor at The Manitoban

Rianna Lim, student at Carleton University school of journalism

Darya Soufian , student at Toronto Metropolitan University





, journalist with TSN Sports and CTV's W5 Claire Palmer , editor with The Golden Star

Etienne Lajoie , reporter at Le Devoir

Karon Liu , food reporter with the Toronto Star

, food reporter with the Toronto Star Zeahaa Rehman, freelance journalist, editorial assistant at Asparagus Magazine



Norman Galimski , Local Journalism Initiative reporter with The Northern View

Hannah Alberga , multi-platform writer at CTV News Toronto

Omar Sachedina , national affairs correspondent for CTV National News

, national affairs correspondent for CTV National News Nathaniel Dove , digital broadcast journalist with Global News, Saskatchewan

Dennis Kovtun , journalism student at Carleton University

Bianca Guerra-Chenier , business application support officer at the House of Commons, student at University of Toronto

Rachel Morgan , freelance journalist

Natasha Grzincic , deputy editor at VICE Canada

, deputy editor at VICE Canada Nathan Sing , managing editor at RepresentASAIN Project, freelance journalist

Luxshana Sivaneswaran, communications coordinator at Humber College Institute of Advanced Learning and Technology

Mykella Van Cooten , podcast producer

Maureen Halushak , editor at Chatelaine

, editor at Chatelaine Maria Iqbal , reporter at the Toronto Star

Ann Marie Elpa , freelance journalist, student at University of Toronto

Erica Ngao , associate editor at Reader's Digest Canada

Kylee Ross , senior editor at Mindful Communications

Maighdlin Mahoney, masters of journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University

Dan David , broadcast journalism trainer

, broadcast journalism trainer Isaac Phan Nay , intern at Toronto Star radio room, student at Carleton University

Emma Jones , multimedia editor at Healthing.ca

Talar Stockton , student at Carleton University

Shireen Ahmed , senior contributor with CBC Sports, co-creator/co-host of the Burn It All Down Podcast

, senior contributor with CBC Sports, co-creator/co-host of the Burn It All Down Podcast Husain Dhooma, journalism student at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Grant LaFleche , investigative journalist at the Hamilton Spectator

, investigative journalist at the Hamilton Spectator Bobby Hristova , reporter/editor at CBC Hamilton

Justin Chandler , Hamilton -Niagara bureau reporter at TVO

Helin Turk , journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University

Andrea Bennett , senior editor at The Tyee

, senior editor at The Tyee Tobin Ng , freelance journalist/fact-checker, student at Carleton University

Meaghan Brackenbury , associate editor at Up Here Magazine in Yellowknife

Karan Saxena , associate editor at 5X Press, masters of journalism student at Queen's University

Valérie Ouellet, senior data journalist with CBC/Radio-Canada in Toronto

Stephanie Dubois , journalist/associate producer at CBC

Katherine DeClerq , multi-platform writer with CTV News Toronto

Shannon Waters , freelance journalist

Estella Ren , news intern at the Western Gazette

Karen Ho , senior reporter at Thinknum Alternative Data

, senior reporter at Thinknum Alternative Data Brennan Doherty , freelance journalist, part time writer at Future of Good

Jeffrey Mo , global journalism fellow at the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health

William Atwood , reporter/photographer at Woolwich Observer

Katherine Laidlaw , freelance magazine writer

, freelance magazine writer Caitlin Taylor , associate producer, CBC Marketplace

Kat Tancock, freelance journalist

Lindsey Wiebe , manager of international SEO for the New York Times

, manager of international SEO for the Tim Lam , senior manager in audience strategy at Indiegraf Media

Nikita Roy , candidate for masters in data science at Harvard University , founder at NRI Nation

Jessica Vallentin , audience development, CANADALAND

Alex Migdal , social media editor, CBC Vancouver

Bhupinder Hundal , news director and station manager at Global BC

, news director and station manager at Global BC Alexandra Fuster , journalist/program assistant at CBC

Ashley Wadhwani , digital content editor at Black Press Media

Olivia O'Malley , freelance photojournalist at Global News Montreal

Caroline Alphonso , education reporter at The Globe and Mail

, education reporter at The Globe and Mail Madalyn Howitt , reporter at Nunatsiaq News

Phillip Blancher, journalist at the Morrisburg Leader

Brigitte Noël, reporter at Radio-Canada series Enqûte

Veronika Khvorostukhina, associate producer at CBC Radio Vancouver



Savannah Stewart , reporter/editor at The Eastern Door

Emelia Fournier , reporter at APTN

Laurence Taschereau , freelance journalist, and editor in chief at CHOQ.ca

Carlos Osorio , freelance photographer in Toronto

Jesse Boily , photojournalist/reporter at Town and Country News

Phil Carpenter , reporter, video journalist at Global News Montreal

, reporter, video journalist at Global News Montreal Laura Proctor , freelance photographer

Amanda Follett Hosgood , Tyee's northern B.C. reporter

, Tyee's northern B.C. reporter Marc Fawcett-Atkinson , reporter at Canada's National Observer

Jillian Piper , editor-in-chief of The Charlatan

Pippa Norman, arts editor for The Charlatan



Kate Partridge, associate producer at CBC Radio

Donnovan Bennett , senior writer, feature host, producer and radio host at Sportsnet

, senior writer, feature host, producer and radio host at Sportsnet Peter Jewett , radio producer at The Aquinian

Andrew Stetson , student at Carleton University

Mark Colley , journalism student at Carleton University

Zi-Ann Lum , Canadian federal politics and energy/environmental policy reporter for Politico

, Canadian federal politics and energy/environmental policy reporter for Politico Rachel Narvey , city hall reporter at the St. Albert Gazette

Stephan Wentzell , national politics reporter/anchor/editor at rabble.ca, CityNews Halifax, The Blueprint

Anastasia Payne, reporter and morning news anchor at Acadia Broadcasting Limited (CKBW/Country 100.7)



Sarah Jesmer , news collective coordinator at CKUT and freelance multimedia journalist

Paul Wells , senior writer ar Maclean's magazine

, senior writer ar Maclean's magazine Kate Schneider , managing editor at Oxford Political Review

William Eltherington , student at Carleton University

Martin Lukacs , managing editor at The Breach

Colby Payne, staff writer at The Ubyssey



Victoria Walton, general assignment reporter at The Coast, Halifax



Marissa Tiel , freelance journalist

Murad Hemmadi, Ottawa correspondent at The Logic

correspondent at The Logic Blair McBride , freelance journalist

Leah Golob , freelance journalist, weekly columnist at the Canadian Press

Emma Jacobs , freelance journalist

Farhan Mohamad , CEO and co-founder of Overstory Media Group

, CEO and co-founder of Overstory Media Group Simon Van Vliet , community engagement and membership manager for journaldesvoisins.com

Dave Flawse , freelance journalist

Jennifer Argue , journalist at The Last Mountain Times

Arik Ligeti , director of audience at The Narwhal

, director of audience at The Narwhal Dorothy Settles , co-founder and president of Spheres of Influence

Evan Solomon , host of CTV's weekly political journal of record, Question Period, and host of CTV News Channel's, Power Play

, host of CTV's weekly political journal of record, Question Period, and host of CTV News Channel's, Power Play Allison Stephen , news reporter/broadcaster at Golden West Broadcasting

Christopher Curtis , reporter and co-founder of The Rover

, reporter and co-founder of The Rover Ryan Hook , reporter at Capital Daily

Eve Cable , illustrations editor at McGill University

, illustrations editor at Jayme Poisson , host of the daily CBC News podcast FRONT BURNER

Janine Alhadidi , freelance journalist

Phalen Tynes-MacDonald , student at Carleton University and freelance journalist

Abby Hughes , journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University, online editor at The Eyeopener

Michelle Meiklejohn, masters student at the University of British Columbia



Nicole Manfredi , podcast producer, fact checker and associate producer at CBC and freelance journalist

Vanessa Conley , freelance audio producer, CBC intern, and radio/media production post-graduate student at Humber College

Lana Hall , freelance writer and Master of Fine Arts student at University of King's College

Iris Kulbatski , science writer/editor in the Greater Toronto Area

Olivia Robinson , evening producer at CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning

Applicants who did not match in this round are strongly encouraged to apply for the next session this summer. If you are a journalist interested in mentoring for the next edition of this program please get in touch with us .

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president, 289-387-3179, [email protected]