CAJ mentorship program matches 108 journalists with mentors
May 04, 2022, 12:13 ET
TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the 108 successful applicants for the fifth round of its Mentorship Program for Journalists.
In the coming weeks, mentees will work with mentors from across the country who work in radio, television, audience engagement, photojournalism, digital, and print publications. Mentorship matches were based on the specific skills, projects the applicants wanted help with, and the mentor's ability to volunteer their time.
Mentors had the option to be able to work with mentees for a full six-week mentorship, or have a one-hour conversation. These different options allowed for more journalists to be able to participate in the program.
"It is exciting to see so many iconic names in Canadian journalism step up and give back," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "The success of the mentorship program sends a profound message about the strength of community that exists amongst our peers. It says that in sharing knowledge, and working together, we can strengthen the craft for generations to come."
The CAJ received 214 applications for this round of the mentorship program. The successful applicants come from all over the country and range from students to experienced journalists.
The CAJ board of directors offers a sincere thanks to all the mentors who have made this program possible.
The mentorship matches in this round are:
- Ginella Massa, host of Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa on CBC News Network
- Noha Mohamed, host at Calgary Arabia Radio, student at University of Toronto
- Mahdis Habibinia, master's of journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University.
- Mah Noor Mubarik, multimedia journalist
- Pauline Nasri, journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University
- Sarah Taher, associate producer at CBC News: The National
- Anna Maria Tremonti, radio and TV journalist, CBC
- Sarah Lawrynuik, senior producer, Monday Show at Canadaland
- Menaka Raman-Wilms, host of the Decibel at The Globe and Mail
- Rehmatullah Sheikh, story producer at Pacific Content
- Brittany Gervais, reporter at Calgary Herald/Sun
- Wafa El-Rayes, student at Carleton University
- Roger LeMoyne, freelance photojournalist
- Gavin John, freelance journalist in Calgary
- Chelsea Kemp, reporter and photographer at the Brandon Sun
- Bryan Dickie, freelance photographer in Toronto
- Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, at the London Free Press
- Matthew Best, freelance journalist
- Dustin Patar, freelance journalist and photojournalist
- Allya Davidson, senior producer of CBC's The Fifth Estate
- Rafsan Faruque Jugol, reporter at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
- Matthew Merkel, sports editor at The Manitoban
- Rianna Lim, student at Carleton University school of journalism
- Darya Soufian, student at Toronto Metropolitan University
- Rick Westhead, journalist with TSN Sports and CTV's W5
- Claire Palmer, editor with The Golden Star
- Etienne Lajoie, reporter at Le Devoir
- Karon Liu, food reporter with the Toronto Star
- Zeahaa Rehman, freelance journalist, editorial assistant at Asparagus Magazine
- Norman Galimski, Local Journalism Initiative reporter with The Northern View
- Hannah Alberga, multi-platform writer at CTV News Toronto
- Omar Sachedina, national affairs correspondent for CTV National News
- Nathaniel Dove, digital broadcast journalist with Global News, Saskatchewan
- Dennis Kovtun, journalism student at Carleton University
- Bianca Guerra-Chenier, business application support officer at the House of Commons, student at University of Toronto
- Rachel Morgan, freelance journalist
- Natasha Grzincic, deputy editor at VICE Canada
- Nathan Sing, managing editor at RepresentASAIN Project, freelance journalist
- Luxshana Sivaneswaran, communications coordinator at Humber College Institute of Advanced Learning and Technology
- Mykella Van Cooten, podcast producer
- Maureen Halushak, editor at Chatelaine
- Maria Iqbal, reporter at the Toronto Star
- Ann Marie Elpa, freelance journalist, student at University of Toronto
- Erica Ngao, associate editor at Reader's Digest Canada
- Kylee Ross, senior editor at Mindful Communications
- Maighdlin Mahoney, masters of journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University
- Dan David, broadcast journalism trainer
- Isaac Phan Nay, intern at Toronto Star radio room, student at Carleton University
- Emma Jones, multimedia editor at Healthing.ca
- Talar Stockton, student at Carleton University
- Shireen Ahmed, senior contributor with CBC Sports, co-creator/co-host of the Burn It All Down Podcast
- Husain Dhooma, journalism student at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
- Grant LaFleche, investigative journalist at the Hamilton Spectator
- Bobby Hristova, reporter/editor at CBC Hamilton
- Justin Chandler, Hamilton-Niagara bureau reporter at TVO
- Helin Turk, journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University
- Andrea Bennett, senior editor at The Tyee
- Tobin Ng, freelance journalist/fact-checker, student at Carleton University
- Meaghan Brackenbury, associate editor at Up Here Magazine in Yellowknife
- Karan Saxena, associate editor at 5X Press, masters of journalism student at Queen's University
- Valérie Ouellet, senior data journalist with CBC/Radio-Canada in Toronto
- Stephanie Dubois, journalist/associate producer at CBC
- Katherine DeClerq, multi-platform writer with CTV News Toronto
- Shannon Waters, freelance journalist
- Estella Ren, news intern at the Western Gazette
- Karen Ho, senior reporter at Thinknum Alternative Data
- Brennan Doherty, freelance journalist, part time writer at Future of Good
- Jeffrey Mo, global journalism fellow at the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health
- William Atwood, reporter/photographer at Woolwich Observer
- Katherine Laidlaw, freelance magazine writer
- Caitlin Taylor, associate producer, CBC Marketplace
- Kat Tancock, freelance journalist
- Lindsey Wiebe, manager of international SEO for the New York Times
- Tim Lam, senior manager in audience strategy at Indiegraf Media
- Nikita Roy, candidate for masters in data science at Harvard University, founder at NRI Nation
- Jessica Vallentin, audience development, CANADALAND
- Alex Migdal, social media editor, CBC Vancouver
- Bhupinder Hundal, news director and station manager at Global BC
- Alexandra Fuster, journalist/program assistant at CBC
- Ashley Wadhwani, digital content editor at Black Press Media
- Olivia O'Malley, freelance photojournalist at Global News Montreal
- Caroline Alphonso, education reporter at The Globe and Mail
- Madalyn Howitt, reporter at Nunatsiaq News
- Phillip Blancher, journalist at the Morrisburg Leader
- Brigitte Noël, reporter at Radio-Canada series Enqûte
- Veronika Khvorostukhina, associate producer at CBC Radio Vancouver
- Savannah Stewart, reporter/editor at The Eastern Door
- Emelia Fournier, reporter at APTN
- Laurence Taschereau, freelance journalist, and editor in chief at CHOQ.ca
- Carlos Osorio, freelance photographer in Toronto
- Robert Korotyszyn, student at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
- Jesse Boily, photojournalist/reporter at Town and Country News
- Phil Carpenter, reporter, video journalist at Global News Montreal
- Laura Proctor, freelance photographer
- Amanda Follett Hosgood, Tyee's northern B.C. reporter
- Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, reporter at Canada's National Observer
- Jillian Piper, editor-in-chief of The Charlatan
- Pippa Norman, arts editor for The Charlatan
- Kate Partridge, associate producer at CBC Radio
- Donnovan Bennett, senior writer, feature host, producer and radio host at Sportsnet
- Peter Jewett, radio producer at The Aquinian
- Andrew Stetson, student at Carleton University
- Mark Colley, journalism student at Carleton University
- Zi-Ann Lum, Canadian federal politics and energy/environmental policy reporter for Politico
- Rachel Narvey, city hall reporter at the St. Albert Gazette
- Stephan Wentzell, national politics reporter/anchor/editor at rabble.ca, CityNews Halifax, The Blueprint
- Anastasia Payne, reporter and morning news anchor at Acadia Broadcasting Limited (CKBW/Country 100.7)
- Sarah Jesmer, news collective coordinator at CKUT and freelance multimedia journalist
- Paul Wells, senior writer ar Maclean's magazine
- Kate Schneider, managing editor at Oxford Political Review
- William Eltherington, student at Carleton University
- Martin Lukacs, managing editor at The Breach
- Colby Payne, staff writer at The Ubyssey
- Victoria Walton, general assignment reporter at The Coast, Halifax
- Marissa Tiel, freelance journalist
- Murad Hemmadi, Ottawa correspondent at The Logic
- Blair McBride, freelance journalist
- Leah Golob, freelance journalist, weekly columnist at the Canadian Press
- Emma Jacobs, freelance journalist
- Farhan Mohamad, CEO and co-founder of Overstory Media Group
- Simon Van Vliet, community engagement and membership manager for journaldesvoisins.com
- Dave Flawse, freelance journalist
- Jennifer Argue, journalist at The Last Mountain Times
- Arik Ligeti, director of audience at The Narwhal
- Dorothy Settles, co-founder and president of Spheres of Influence
- Evan Solomon, host of CTV's weekly political journal of record, Question Period, and host of CTV News Channel's, Power Play
- Allison Stephen, news reporter/broadcaster at Golden West Broadcasting
- Christopher Curtis, reporter and co-founder of The Rover
- Ryan Hook, reporter at Capital Daily
- Eve Cable, illustrations editor at McGill University
- Jayme Poisson, host of the daily CBC News podcast FRONT BURNER
- Janine Alhadidi, freelance journalist
- Phalen Tynes-MacDonald, student at Carleton University and freelance journalist
- Abby Hughes, journalism student at Toronto Metropolitan University, online editor at The Eyeopener
- Michelle Meiklejohn, masters student at the University of British Columbia
- Nicole Manfredi, podcast producer, fact checker and associate producer at CBC and freelance journalist
- Vanessa Conley, freelance audio producer, CBC intern, and radio/media production post-graduate student at Humber College
- Lana Hall, freelance writer and Master of Fine Arts student at University of King's College
- Iris Kulbatski, science writer/editor in the Greater Toronto Area
- Olivia Robinson, evening producer at CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning
Applicants who did not match in this round are strongly encouraged to apply for the next session this summer. If you are a journalist interested in mentoring for the next edition of this program please get in touch with us.
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.
