CAJ launches fourth round of mentorship program with 30 top journalists

"Over the past year, the CAJ's mentorship program has provided a unique forum for journalists to come together, learn from each other, and impart valuable lessons on how to successfully manage a career in the craft of journalism," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "There has been some truly excellent work coming out of the connections created through this program and we look forward to continuing that encouraging trend in this fourth instalment of the program."

The full roster of mentors for this round includes:

Abigail Bimman , Ottawa correspondent, Global National

, correspondent, Global National Arvin Joaquin , video journalist, OMNI Filipino

, video journalist, OMNI Filipino Bob Weber , reporter, The Canadian Press

, reporter, The Canadian Press Brandi Morin , French/Cree/ Iroquois freelance journalist

, French/Cree/ freelance journalist Craig Silverman , national reporter, ProPublica

, national reporter, ProPublica Daniel Dale , reporter, CNN

, reporter, CNN David Thurton , national reporter, CBC parliamentary bureau

, national reporter, CBC parliamentary bureau Elamin Abdelmahmoud, culture writer, BuzzFeed News and Host, CBC's Party Lines and Pop Chat

Eva Holland , freelance writer

, freelance writer George Abraham , executive director, New Canadian Media

, executive director, New Canadian Media Jalani Morgan , photojournalist/photo director, The West End Phoenix

, photojournalist/photo director, The West End Phoenix Jana G. Pruden , feature writer, The Globe and Mail

, feature writer, The Globe and Mail Jason Chiu , deputy visual editor at The New York Times' Headway initiative

, deputy visual editor at The Headway initiative Jimmy Jeong , freelance photojournalist

, freelance photojournalist Ka'nhehsí:io Deer, reporter, CBC Indigenous

Manisha Krishnan , senior editor, VICE News

, senior editor, VICE News Mike De Souza , managing editor, The Narwhal

, managing editor, The Narwhal Nam Kiwanuka , host/producer, TVO

, host/producer, TVO Nicholas Hune-Brown , senior editor, The Local/freelance magazine writer

, senior editor, The Local/freelance magazine writer Nick Taylor-Vaisey , journalist, Politico

, journalist, Politico Paul Schneidereit , senior columnist, The Chronicle Herald

, senior columnist, The Chronicle Herald Renata D'Aliesio, head of investigations, The Globe and Mail

Robyn Urback , columnist, The Globe and Mail

, columnist, The Globe and Mail Rosa Hwang , executive producer, CTV National News

, executive producer, CTV National News Rosemary Barton , chief political correspondent, CBC

, chief political correspondent, CBC Saba Eitizaz, co-host/producer, Toronto Star's 'This Matters' podcast

Shannon Proudfoot , Ottawa bureau chief, Maclean's

, bureau chief, Maclean's Tamara Khandaker , host, The Decibel (The Globe and Mail's daily news podcast)

, host, The Decibel (The Globe and Mail's daily news podcast) Tom Cardoso , investigative reporter, The Globe and Mail

, investigative reporter, The Globe and Mail Wendy Gillis , reporter, Toronto Star

The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program are due at 5:00 pm ET on Friday November 12, 2021. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and the application form, please click here .

The CAJ's mentorship program is only open to members of the association in good standing. If you aren't already a CAJ member, we can fix that . Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six week program.

The CAJ will launch the next round of its mentorship program in January 2022.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1,000 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president, 289-387-3179, [email protected]

