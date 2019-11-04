CAJ condemns attack on Turtle Island News

OTTAWA, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) condemns the attack on Turtle Island News, an Indigenous paper at Six Nations Territory located in Southern Ontario.

According to a report published in the paper, a person or persons doused the office building with gasoline early in the morning on Oct. 28. Six Nations Fire Chief, Matthew Miller, is calling it a targeted attack. Firefighters responded swiftly and the paper is still operating.

"This is an unacceptable act of violence, we are deeply grateful no one was hurt," said CAJ president Karyn Pugliese. "We wish to express deep admiration for the staff who are continuing to do important work."

The CAJ also wishes to express gratitude to the Six Nations firefighters for their swift response.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

For further information: Karyn Pugliese, CAJ president, karyn@caj.ca; Brent Jolly, CAJ vice-president, 289-387-3179, brent@caj.ca

