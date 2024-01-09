SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of a revolutionary movement towards a more sustainable coffee supply chain, Café William is proud to announce that its first cargo sailboat set sail from the port of Santa Marta in Colombia on December 18, bound for North America. During its 20-day voyage, the cargo sailboat carried 72,000 kilos of coffee beans on the wind, in a constant effort to run on clean energy. This first concrete step aligns with the company's innovative vision of always acting beyond the cup.

Commitment to sustainable transport

The decision to opt for environmentally friendly shipping is part of the company's drive to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices throughout its supply chain. "It's a commitment to sustainable transport, but also to setting a precedent for other players in the sector," emphasizes Serge Picard, owner of Café William.

For the Sherbrooke roaster, this new era in maritime coffee transport represents a historic moment in the industry. "It was vital for us to find an alternative method of transporting coffee, which largely depends on fossil-fuel cargo ships," adds Mr. Picard. With a first voyage as a proof of concept for the cargo sailboat, this is just the beginning of plans to supply zero-emission coffee," he concludes. According to Café William's projections, the company could see a reduction of around one tonne of shipping-related CO2 per container, thanks to the cargo sailboat. The company hopes to increase its cargo sailboat shipping capacity to 100% of the volume imported for Café William in the long term.

Organic and fair-trade beans

The beans used by Café William come from the ANEI coffee cooperative on the mountain slopes of the Sierra Nevada in northern Colombia. Coffee beans from the ANEI cooperative have been certified organic and fair trade for over 10 years.

"The partnership established between the ANEI association and Café William is a perfect example of what fair trade is all about: weaving a link from farmers to consumers to put trade back at the service of people, not the other way round. For the Fairtrade Canada team, it's a privilege to support the implementation of Café William's visionary dream," says Julie Francoeur, CEO of Fairtrade Canada.

The Colombian cooperative and the Sherbrooke-based company share common values regarding growing coffee beans. For this reason, ANEI members supported the Café William team in this initiative. We have a unique opportunity to share with Quebecers not only the exhilarating adventure of our first coffee voyage by cargo sailboat but also the rich history of the members of the aboriginal community grouped under the ANEI cooperative," says Rachel Ladouceur, Senior Marketing Manager at Café William. For them, commitment to the planet, Mother Earth and the principles of respect for the land go far beyond conventional coffee production and established commercial standards. They are genuinely rooted in a philosophy of life that connects all humans. Their coffee serves as a vehicle to convey their vision of harmony with nature. So, by importing coffee from farms in the Sierra Nevada mountains to Canada, we unite in a shared dream to 'cool' the earth!"

A cup for all

For a limited time, coffee lovers will be able to purchase certified organic and fair-trade coffee beans transported by cargo sailboat. The product, roasted locally at the new plant in Sherbrooke, will be available in limited quantities on the Café William website and at participating retailers, in 300 g formats. In addition, an exclusive 800 g format will be available in select Costco locations.

About Café William

Since 1988, Café William is a Quebec roaster focused on the production of organic and fair-trade coffees for the retail market. Their coffees from around the world are distinguishable by their exceptional quality and the desire of the company to make them accessible to the greatest number of consumers by offering a price comparable to that of conventional coffees. The Quebec company is one of the largest importers of Fairtrade certified coffee in Canada, a certification the brand has carried since its inception. Its roasting plant follows the highest food safety standards in the industry, namely the SQF (Safe Quality Food). cafewilliam.com

