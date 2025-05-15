NEW line of ground coffees from Café William Post this

As more Canadians prioritize local and ethical sourcing, Café William continues to strengthen its commitment to responsible practices across all levels of its operations — from roasting and distribution to product innovation.

"Our goal is to make better coffee more accessible, without sacrificing quality or sustainability," said Rémi Tremblay, CEO of Café William. "This new ground line allows more people to enjoy coffee that is both great-tasting and environmentally responsible, even if they don't have a grinder at home."

These new ground coffees are Fairtrade-certified, organic, and roasted in Café William's energy-efficient facility in Sherbrooke, which houses the world's first fully electric industrial roaster. Packaging has also been thoughtfully designed to minimize environmental impact.

"Fairtrade is about making a commitment to help build a better future - a future that is rooted in respect for people and the planet,'' said Julie Francoeur, Executive Director of Fairtrade Canada. "As one of the largest roasters of Fairtrade and Organic coffee in Canada and the U.S., Café William is leading by example and demonstrating that business can be both bold and deeply ethical."

The new line will be available this spring in Metro grocery stores across Quebec. A tasting tour across select Metro locations in Quebec and Ontario will accompany the launch, with additional retail expansion anticipated in the months ahead.

About Café William

Founded in 1988 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Café William is one of the largest importers of Fairtrade-certified coffee in Canada. The company's mission is to produce the most sustainable coffee in the world by integrating innovation, social responsibility, and exceptional quality. As a certified B Corp, Café William leads in sustainable practices across its operations, including sail-powered coffee transport, electric roasting, eco-conscious packaging, and ethical sourcing.

Key Information

Who – Café William, certified organic, Fairtrade, and B Corp–certified roaster based in Quebec

What – Launch of a new ground coffee line under the W Collection

Where – Available at Metro locations in Quebec and online at cafewilliam.com

When – As of May 15, 2025

