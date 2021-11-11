Café William Revolutionizes its Industry and Invests in a Zero-Emission Sailboat to Transport Its Coffee Beans

"We have been investing for several years to rethink the value chain and make it sustainable and this innovation is part of that commitment. Since coffee trees do not grow in cold regions like ours, it is inevitable that the harvest coffee beans are transported over long distances," says Serge Picard, owner of Café William. "Our investment in this innovative project will allow us to considerably reduce our carbon footprint and, along with our other projects, to eventually produce a zero-emission coffee, a first in the coffee world," concludes Mr. Picard.

Café William is rethinking the future of coffee production at every stage of its creation. Maritime transport is part of a crucial stage of production and is a major source of pollution. Industry standard cargo ships navigate due to the exploitation of fossil fuels that contribute significantly to global warming. The investment in the construction of a wind-powered sailing cargo ship, which is zero emission, is an ambitious solution that is currently under construction and will be operational in 2023.

About Café William

Café William is a Quebec roaster focused on the production of organic and fair trade coffees. Its world coffees are distinguished by their exceptional quality and the desire to make them accessible to the greatest number of consumers by offering a price comparable to conventional coffees. The Quebec company is one of the most important importers of Fairtrade coffee in Canada, a certification it has held since its foundation. Its factory, located in Sherbrooke for over 30 years, maintains the highest food safety standards in the industry, namely SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification. cafewilliamspartivento.com

About SAILCARGO

SAILCARGO is a unique and progressive logistics agency and think tank that uses environmentally sustainable shipping practices. It will enter a fully operational status when the flagship, the Ceiba, enters service. Located in Costa Rica, SAILCARGO combines tradition and modernity through the construction of this sailing vessel that meets high environmental standards while being sustainable, safe and efficient. The use of sustainable materials and renewable energy will make this the largest and cleanest cargo ship in the world. sailcargo.inc

