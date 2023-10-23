"This is an exciting new chapter for our company," stated Rémi Tremblay, Café William's Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"Café William's transformation brings a fresh look acting as our platform for growth, yet our core purpose and ambitions remain," stated Serge Picard, owner of Café William. "We want to provide Canadians the highest-quality coffee while innovating every step of our supply chain to deliver a sustainable ecosystem through impactful industry leadership. Taking full responsibility for our actions is non-negotiable, and we are committed to reaffirming our dedication to bettering both our communities and the planet. The rebranding represents our opportunity to create deeper connections with our consumers, giving us a platform to anchor our engagement and share our story with them."

Central to the rebrand is an energized and modern visual identity that complements its simplified logo and breathes life into its new tagline, Acting Beyond the Cup. Determined to provide a seamless omni-channel experience for its customers, Café William's new brand identity will begin to roll out in stages through packaging and across its platforms and channels, including its website, social media channels, digital advertising, marketing activations and communications collaterals. The new logo now adorns the exterior signage of Café William's newly constructed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sherbrooke, QC set to be inaugurated later in 2023.

"This is an exciting new chapter for our company," stated Rémi Tremblay, Café William's Chief Executive Officer. "The coffee industry is more vibrant than ever, and we firmly believe in reshaping ourselves to keep evolving, staying relevant, and striving for excellence within the category. Café William is one of the most important providers of organic and fair trade coffee in Canada, proudly holding globally recognized certifications such as Fairtrade Canada, Organic Canada by Québec Vrai, Rain Forest Alliance and the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program. In the next five years, our ambition is to provide the highest quality coffee with the least ecological footprint and make it available across North America. In the months to come, we will be launching a variety of new initiatives that we hope set new standards within the industry."

In 2021, Café William initiated brand strategy work that involved an evaluation of approach to sustainable development. This led to creation of a long-term strategic plan, propelled by sustainable innovation with the planet and people at the forefront. Today, the company's aim for its outward reinvention stems from a desire to embrace and inspire change, as it stands on the brink of unveiling a series of initiatives set to reshape the course of its history, but also that of the coffee industry. One of those initiatives include its new eco-friendly factory in Sherbrooke.

By simplifying and modernizing the company name, formerly known as Café William Spartivento, and while still paying homage to its heritage, Café William has an opportunity to create an incredible new energy as it looks to expand. Revisiting its colour palette in a bold way, the revitalized hues breathe life into the category and signal optimism with each cup of coffee. As of today, the company is introducing a new range of 5 core products available nationally on cafewilliam.com , and is expanding its retail presence across Canada in partnership with UNFI.

"Crafting the brand identity of a local business like Café William has been a thrilling project. At its core, it's more than just a brand – it has such a unique story to share and the creative process to achieve that has been a great journey and collaborative effort," said Camille Fortier-Jordan, Vice-President, Managing Director at Publicis Montréal. "With the new visual identity, our goal was to capture customers' attention and spark interest in Café William's bold vision to encourage Canadians to choose a coffee that's not only delectable, but also has a positive impact on people and the planet. The rebranding is an invitation for all to celebrate those values, and participate in an enriched coffee experience at every step of the way."

Café William can be purchased nationally on its direct to customer website, or in retail in 1,100 points of sales in Quebec, including stores under banners such as Loblaw, Sobeys, Metro, and Costco, among others.

About Café William

At Café William, we are dedicated to producing the most sustainable coffee there is, and we believe that what we do outside the cup is as important as what goes in it. Driven by sustainability, innovation and social responsibility, we are all about great taste and sticking to what we believe in – from where we get our beans to how they get to the grocery aisle. We are one of the most important importers of Fairtrade coffee in Canada, a certification we have held since our beginnings. Our factory, located in Sherbrooke, Quebec for over 30 years, maintains the highest food safety standards in the industry, namely SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification. Visit cafewilliam.com for more information.

