As Nancy Picard, sustainable building consultant and founder of Éco-Transition, notes: "Every choice made in the design of this facility reflects a concrete commitment to people and the planet. It is a project that shows that even in a competitive industrial world, it is not only possible to combine innovation, sustainability, and efficiency, but that doing so also allows for a meaningful and inspiring way to stand out."

What Makes Our Facility a LEED-Certified Building

At Café William, our LEED certification stems from a unified approach: reducing our footprint from the moment construction begins, optimizing energy at the source, and rethinking how coffee is produced and transported.

As Rémi Tremblay, CEO and owner of Café William, notes, "Achieving LEED certification in an industry as energy-intensive as coffee didn't happen by chance. Every decision, from architectural choices to equipment to how work is organized, was designed to bring together efficiency, sustainability, and innovation."

Our plant was designed to limit consumption and impact at every turn: heat recovery systems, responsible materials, reduced light pollution and drinking water consumption, charging stations, and rigorous waste management. These foundational choices guided each step of the project.

At the heart of this performance is our 100 percent electric roaster, a world first. By eliminating fossil gas combustion, it prevents more than 730 tonnes of CO₂ each year and makes it possible to roast at scale while reducing the energy impact of the entire process.

People are also central to this approach: workspaces designed for comfort and collaboration, support for active transport, access to services and development programs. LEED recognizes these human factors as essential to a building built to improve the life of its occupants.

Finally, our commitment extends all the way to sourcing. Our three crossings of organic, Fairtrade green coffee beans aboard the TOWT sailing cargo ship demonstrate that truly decarbonized maritime transport can be operational.

In summary, LEED Silver certification highlights the full scope of our efforts: an innovative electric roaster, sustainable and eco-responsible construction, employee-focused initiatives, and zero-carbon transport. Our factory is not just a production site; it is the expression of our vision for a more responsible and inspiring industrial model.

Moving forward differently requires courage. But it's also what today's consumers expect, and what inspires us to continue.

Established in Sherbrooke in 1988, Café William is one of the largest importers of Fairtrade certified coffees in Canada. The company aims to produce the most sustainable coffee in the world by combining innovation, social responsibility, and exceptional quality. A certified B Corp, Café William innovates at every stage: sail-powered maritime transport, electric roasting, eco-responsible packaging, and rigorous sourcing.

