This remarkable vessel will complete its second coffee shipment for Café William on October 4th, arriving at the Port of Matane. The coffee beans come from the ANEI cooperative in Colombia — a Fairtrade certified, organic coffee known for both its exceptional quality and its positive social and environmental impact. This product will be available, in a 800g format, at the Costco Rimouski during the event.

Take this unique opportunity to witness up close a major innovation in sustainable maritime transport. One of Café William's co-owners will be on-site to share their bold vision — started more than two years ago — and to speak about their ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable coffee supply chain, from farm to cup.

Free coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks will be served, and guests will also have access to an exclusive Costco membership offer.

We are counting on the participation of local media to help share this invitation with the public and to cover this unique event, which brings together coffee, sustainability, and community engagement.

About Café William

Established since 1988 at Sherbrooke, Quebec, Café William is one of the largest importers of Fairtrade-certified coffee in Canada. The company's mission is to produce the most sustainable coffee in the world by integrating innovation, social responsibility, and exceptional quality. As a certified B Corp, Café William leads in sustainable practices across its operations, including sail-powered coffee transport, electric roasting, eco-conscious packaging, and ethical sourcing.

About TOWT :

Founded in 2011 by Guillaume Le Grand and Diana Mesa, TOWT (TransOceanic Wind Transport) is today the leading French sail cargo carrier. TOWT has been operating for 13 years in sail cargo transport and has already led 70 expeditions and chartered 20 vessels. The company has transported more than 2 million products and now aims to scale up to an industrial level by building a first generation of high-tech and innovative sailing cargo ships while investing in R&D for new rigging, or in port operations.

About ANEI COLOMBIA

Grown at altitudes between 1,200 and 1,500 meters, ANEI COLOMBIA was named Best New Product of the Year by the RCC (Retail Council of Canada). This Colombian coffee takes taste buds on a journey with its complex cocoa notes, roasted aroma, and herbal hints. Its medium roast delivers a perfectly balanced harmony of bitterness and acidity, sure to win you over from the very first sip.

SOURCE Café William

For media inquiries or to request additional information, please contact: Audrey Côté, [email protected]