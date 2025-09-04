This is our way of contributing to a more sustainable coffee industry with consistency and values we live by. Post this

"This is more than just our second voyage; it's a powerful demonstration of our long-term commitment. We've built a strong approach that allows us to make a real shift toward coffee with a low carbon footprint. At Café William, we believe it is both possible and necessary to do things differently. This is our way of contributing to a more sustainable coffee industry with consistency, transparency, and values we live by," said Rémi Tremblay, President and CEO of Café William.

"Talking about commitments isn't enough. You have to live them, repeat them, and keep strengthening them. That's what this second voyage is all about—for our customers, for the planet, and to give real meaning to our mission," he added.

Café William is one of the largest importers of organic and Fairtrade certified coffee in the country. Fairtrade coffee beans come from farms where workers are paid fairly and supported in achieving a healthy standard of living. Organic beans are grown in healthy ecosystems without synthetic pesticides.

Once in Canada, the beans are roasted at Café William's Sherbrooke facility, home to the world's first 100% electric industrial roaster. With an annual capacity of 20 million pounds, the roaster reduces Café William's CO2 equivalent emissions by roughly 800 metric tons each year compared to previous methods.

Coffee lovers can enjoy ANEI COLOMBIA, available in 300 g and 800 g formats on Café William's website, at Costco, Metro, and other retailers near you.

At the same time, Café William is expanding beyond Quebec and marking a new milestone in Ontario. Already available in more than 300 retail locations across the province, the brand continues to build a reputation for standout quality in the world of coffee. This growth is accelerating with the arrival of its flagship product, SUMATRA, now available at Costco locations throughout Ontario. This milestone highlights not only the growing demand for Café William's coffees but also the trust Ontario consumers place in its expertise and commitment to quality.

About Café William

Established since 1988 at Sherbrooke, Quebec, Café William is one of the largest importers of Fairtrade-certified coffee in Canada. The company's mission is to produce the most sustainable coffee in the world by integrating innovation, social responsibility, and exceptional quality. As a certified B Corp, Café William leads in sustainable practices across its operations, including sail-powered coffee transport, electric roasting, eco-conscious packaging, and ethical sourcing.

About ANEI COLOMBIA

Grown at altitudes between 1,200 and 1,500 meters, ANEI COLOMBIA was named Best New Product of the Year by the RCC (Retail Council of Canada). This Colombian coffee takes taste buds on a journey with its complex cocoa notes, roasted aroma, and herbal hints. Its medium roast delivers a perfectly balanced harmony of bitterness and acidity, sure to win you over from the very first sip.

