MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, accepted his Order of Canada insignia at an investiture ceremony that took place in Ottawa on December 14, in the presence of their Excellencies The Right Honourable Mary Simons, Governor General of Canada, and her spouse, Mr. Whit Fraser. Mr. Parent was officially named to the Order of Canada in November 2020 for his outstanding achievements, dedication to the community, and service to the nation.

"Being appointed to the Order of Canada is the honour of a lifetime. I am truly humbled," said Mr. Parent. "I will wear the Order's insignia with great pride and recognition of the many people at CAE, within the aerospace industry, and at charitable organizations with which I have worked, who have energized and motivated me every step of the way."

Mr. Parent has more than 35 years of experience in the aerospace industry. Since joining CAE in 2005, he has led CAE's growth beyond creating simulation products to providing solutions, services and technologies that enhance human performance, while always looking for innovative ways to give back to Canada. Under his leadership, CAE has become a Canadian symbol of excellence globally as the largest provider of civil aviation training services in the world, and a global leader in training and mission support solutions for defence and security forces and healthcare sectors, with the ultimate objective of preparing people for the moments that matter.

Committed to building technology to accelerate the development and safe adoption of world-changing innovations, Mr. Parent led CAE to become the first Canadian aerospace company to achieve carbo-neutrality in 2020.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Parent is leading CAE towards world-changing innovations that will make the future of the aerospace industry even more efficient, greener, and safer than ever before.

Over the years, Mr. Parent has been honoured with numerous awards and recognitions, including being named Industry Leader of the Year by the Living Legends of Aviation, Québec's Air and Space Hall of Fame, and a Knight of the Ordre national du Québec in 2022. Read Marc Parent's full bio here.

About the Order of Canada

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Presented by the governor general, the Order honours people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

Close to 7,500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order of Canada. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). The striking, six-point white enamel insignia they wear symbolizes our northern heritage and our diversity, because no two snowflakes are alike.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

