Cadillac Fairview unveils The Crystal at Waterfront Square

With best-in-class employers seeking prime urban locations, efficient design and environmental efficiency, The Crystal at Waterfront Square has been carefully designed to meet these expectations and set a new bar in sustainable office design. Sustainable features include:

Carbon neutral operating systems

Direct connectivity to the largest multi-modal transit hub in Vancouver (Waterfront Station)

(Waterfront Station) Significant bicycle storage units with shower/change rooms and onsite maintenance facilities

WELL and LEED Platinum certifications

This exciting news follows just weeks after the company announced its intention to introduce a world-leading, luxury lifestyle hotel brand to downtown Vancouver's CF Pacific Centre. Including today's announcement and the concurrent redevelopment of the mall's rotunda (located at West Georgia and Howe Streets), CF is investing over $600 million in the city of Vancouver for employment and commercial purposes.

"The Crystal at Waterfront Square is another example of Cadillac Fairview's commitment to designing and operating a world-class building that contributes to a vibrant and sustainable city," said Tom Knoepfel, Senior Vice President Western Portfolio, Cadillac Fairview. "Cadillac Fairview is and has been a long-standing developer, owner, and manager of both retail and office properties in Vancouver and we're proud to be carrying on that tradition with this landmark development that will bring to market much needed class A office and commercial space in downtown Vancouver," furthered Mr. Knoepfel.

Subject to municipal approvals, CF hopes to commence construction in 2020 and looks forward to working with the City through the application process for The Crystal at Waterfront Square, and sharing updates as these projects progress through key milestones.

About Cadillac Fairview

A mainstay in Vancouver for over 45 years, CF is the largest commercial property owner in Vancouver, with over 4 million square feet of retail and office space, providing a premium work environment for more than 15,000 people.

CF has a strong track record of developing and consistently reinvesting in its assets to ensure they maintain their best-in-class status in the city. Its last major development project took place at 725 Granville, which saw the transformation of the former Sears box at CF Pacific Centre into a modern, mixed-use property attracting global brands like Nordstrom, Microsoft, and Sony Imageworks. For more information, please visit cadillacfairview.com.

