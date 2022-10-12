Cadillac Fairview to Welcome Eataly to CF Sherway Gardens

The Italian dining and retail brand signs new lease

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview is pleased to announce that Eataly, the largest Italian marketplace and dining destination worldwide, has signed a multi-year lease at CF Sherway Gardens in Toronto.

The upcoming location will be Eataly's second Toronto destination. Eataly currently has 9 flagship North American destinations and over 40 stores worldwide.

"We have been humbled by the warmth of our guests in Toronto and we are thankful to this incredible community for how they welcomed us since we first opened our doors here in 2019. We would like to thank all of our valued partners who have helped us, including Tony Grossi and the Weston family and, of course, we would like to thank our newest partner, Cadillac Fairview," said Luca Baffigo, global head of development and partner of Eataly.

"CF Sherway Gardens is a perfect home to bring Eataly's values of high quality Italian food and experiences to even more people. This store will continue Eataly's tradition as a go-to destination for dining and for authentic Italian products and wine, and will allow us to deepen our relationship with our valued local Canadian producers. We look forward to getting to work on opening this newest outpost in the Eataly family."

"At CF Sherway Gardens we pride ourselves on offering a premium retail experience and an important part of our offering is elevated dining options. We could not think of a better partner to join the shopping centre, bringing their uniquely authentic cuisine and concept to Toronto's west end," said Salvatore Iacono, Executive Vice President, Operations, Cadillac Fairview.

With over 175 stores, CF Sherway Gardens is a leading retail destination in Toronto's west end. The property has undergone a significant expansion that includes an elevated food court, six full-service restaurants and leading retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn

About Eataly

Eataly, founded in 2003 by Oscar Farinetti, is focused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all. Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers enjoy Italian food, beverage and, culture through markets, counters, cafés, restaurants and educational offerings. Eataly currently has 44 shops in 15 countries, including Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden and Brazil. And it is implementing a significant plan of new openings in some of the world's major cities.

Additional information is available at www.eataly.com

