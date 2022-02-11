POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cadillac Fairview takes note of the interim control resolution adopted last Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Pointe-Claire City Council.

The company observes with dismay that this measure applies to areas of the city that are already the subject of detailed planning in the Specific Urban Planning Program for the centre of Pointe-Claire, which came into effect on February 2, 2018 following extensive consultation. However, one of the sites targeted by the City's action is the CF Fairview Pointe Claire shopping centre and has frozen the realization of a unique and thoughtful project that will eliminate a heat island by transforming a large part of the parking lot into a human centric, mixed-use living environment featuring a new, pedestrian-friendly public plaza designed for community use.

Cadillac Fairview is even more surprised by this action given its application for the project was submitted in August 2021 and has been the subject of continuous discussions with the Planning Department and representatives of the City. The company looks forward to the City's response to its formal request that the shopping centre be excluded from the application of the interim control. At this time, Cadillac Fairview is evaluating its options and will make known its official response shortly.

Quote

"Cadillac Fairview is proud to be part of the Pointe-Claire community since 1965. By working closely with the city for more than 50 years and investing substantially in the continuous improvement of its shopping centre, CF has repeatedly reiterated its deep commitment to the community as well as its desire to ensure that its property remains the destination of choice and the main source of income and employment for the community. We sincerely hope that this relationship can continue, for the benefit of the entire Pointe-Claire community. »

Jeroen Henrich, Vice President - Development

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Source: Wendie Godbout, Senior Vice President, North Strategic on behalf of Cadillac Fairview, 514-995-9070, [email protected]