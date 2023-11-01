Cadillac Fairview sparks holiday magic and togetherness, inviting guests to experience 'CF Winterville' at shopping centres across Canada this season

New and beloved experiences including Visits with Santa, holiday markets, and the return of the tree at CF Toronto Eaton Centre brings festive cheer to communities this holiday season

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - As communities across Canada prepare for the holiday season, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is welcoming shoppers to CF Winterville at their local CF shopping centre as a place to connect with friends and family, and enjoy the magic of the season over beloved holiday traditions and new experiences.

To usher in the most wonderful time of the year, all 18 CF retail properties across the country will transform into their own "CF Winterville" destination, featuring iconic holiday décor, enchanting CF Music performances, beloved visits with Santa, and at select properties, festive tree-lighting ceremonies, including the much-anticipated return of the 114' tall Christmas tree at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

"Nothing brings people closer together during the holidays than the magic and wonder of traditions old and new, and we're proud to offer a range of memorable experiences to make a visit to CF extra special this holiday season," said Craig Flannagan, VP, Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "We're focused on delivering unique and entertaining experiences and hope that guests feel inspired and delighted when they come to shop during this festive and busy time of the year."

CF Toronto Eaton Centre Tree Lighting and Snowfall: Beginning Nov 15

Following a successful revitalization of the centre's glass atrium ceiling, the iconic tree that has been a part of Toronto's holiday celebrations since 2016 is back and even better than ever. To complement the tallest and most magical indoor tree in North America, the centre will make it snow even more than last year, transforming CF Toronto Eaton Centre into a true wintery wonderland.

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre Tree Lighting event officially kicks off on Wednesday, November 15th at 6pm. Hosted by popular Canadian legends, the Barenaked Ladies, who will lead an epic sing-along featuring the Toronto Children's Chorus. In addition to the beautiful tree lighting, falling snow and live musical performances, guests will be treated to a special appearance by Santa, straight from the North Pole. Adding to the wonder of the season, a BIG SURPRISE will be unveiled that will not only amplify the tree lighting tradition, but also create the ultimate holiday experience for guests.

Throughout the holiday season, each time it snows, CF will donate $500 to Covenant House, Canada's largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk, up to a total donation of $100,000.

CF Sherway Gardens Holiday Market: Beginning Nov. 23

CF Sherway Gardens is delighted to invite guests to discover a month-long Holiday Market starting on November 23. Located in the north end of the centre, the CF Holiday Market will feature a variety of local merchants offering a unique assortment of trendy holiday gifts, including personalized ornaments, handmade jewelry and products, holiday cards, bath and beauty products, original artwork, as well as holiday-themed food and beverage options. The CF Holiday Market will be decked out in vibrant holiday décor and be home to a festive atmosphere of live musical performances and other special surprises. CF is also pleased to offer guests a gift-wrapping station featuring on-trend and premium gift wrap options.

CF Promenades St-Bruno Holiday Market: Beginning Dec. 14

Hosted in partnership with retailer Signe Local, CF Promenades St-Bruno is pleased to announce a special pop-up Holiday Market at the centre from December 14 to 17. The market will feature more than 25 local vendors from Québec, making the centre the perfect one-stop destination for holiday gift shopping.

Local Tree Lighting Events: Beginning Nov. 16

Tree-lighting ceremonies will continue this season featuring musical performances and special guests, including the jolly man in red himself. The special tree-lighting events will take place on Thursday, November 16 at select CF properties, including CF Fairview Park in Kitchener, CF Lime Ridge in Hamilton, CF Markville in Markham, CF Chinook Centre in Calgary and CF Polo Park in Winnipeg.

Santa Claus is Coming to CF: Beginning Nov. 17

Beginning on November 2, guests will be able to make reservations for one of the most beloved traditions with a visit and memorable photo with Santa. Several properties will also offer Sensitive Santa experiences arranged specifically for individuals with autism and their families in collaboration with Autism Speaks Canada on select dates.

Sharing in the joy of the holiday season with those in need, proceeds from each Sensitive Santa ticket will be donated to local charities as part of CF's ongoing philanthropic efforts around the holiday.

Let the Live Music Play: Beginning Nov. 17

CF is excited to invite local musicians for more performances as part of its CF Music program at participating properties across Canada. Beginning November 17 until December 23, shoppers will be treated to two-hour acoustic performances twice weekly from diverse local talent.

To learn more about CF's holiday hours, experiences and services, along with event registration and ticketing info, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

