The deal bolsters Cineplex Media's out of home shopping network to 89 premium shopping destinations across the country, including nine of the top ten busiest malls in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), a division of Cineplex, announced today it has signed an agreement with Cadillac Fairview to operate and sell digital and static media, and sponsorships, for its extensive network of highly desirable shopping destinations across Canada.

CDM will operate a network of 200 digital displays in 18 Cadillac Fairview shopping centres, including landmark destinations such as CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, CF Chinook Centre in Alberta, CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa, and CF Carrefour Laval in Quebec. CDM will provide Cadillac Fairview with innovative digital signage network solutions by leveraging its expertise in creative, experience design, data and analytics. As part of this agreement media sales will be managed through Cineplex Media, bolstering its out of home (OOH) shopping network to 89 premium shopping destinations across the country. This includes nine of the top ten busiest mall locations in Canada, placing key messaging in front of over 680 million shoppers annually.

CDM's industry leading approach will enable Cadillac Fairview to maximize media revenues, enhance shopping experiences with digital solutions and harness the power of data to understand and influence the consumer journey.

"We have a long-standing history with Cadillac Fairview as many Cineplex theatres are part of their key Canadian shopping centres. As their trusted digital signage and media partner, with exclusivity to sell advertising in common spaces within CF's malls, we will further support their goal of delivering world-class customer experiences with our innovative, data-led out of home solutions. The addition of Cadillac Fairview's high-quality network of shopping centres will accelerate growth in our in-mall digital media network," said Fab Stanghieri, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Media, Cineplex.

"As we continue to invest in first class media assets across the country, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cineplex as our Digital Sign and Media provider," commented Jason Anderson, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "Our partnership with CDM is an important step in achieving our goal of building the most sought-after digital media network in Canada."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

