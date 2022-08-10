Cadillac Fairview Reveals Revival Room pop-up at CF Richmond Centre opening on August 11th

Grab your bucket hat and platform shoes and come visit CF Richmond Centre's '90s/Y2K throwback experience to discover what trends are back in style and a chance to win awesome prizes

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - For those nostalgic about the '90s and early 2000's, Cadillac Fairivew (CF) has created the perfect throwback pop-up at CF Richmond Centre just in time for back-to-school. The complimentary "Revival Room" features 1,565 square feet of the hottest, must-have fashion trends with a '90s flare curated by stylist Peter Papapetrou, one of the most influential voices in Canadian fashion. The stylist worked with CF to create a seasonal lookbook to inspire shoppers to find their "look" from the latest fashion trends for fall available at CF retailers. Revival Room will be open from August 11 to September 4 and consist of several Instagram-worthy rooms inspired by the era for visitors to explore, take photos and participate in fun trivia contests to win $15 to $45 worth of CF SHOP! cards.

"The shopping mall was THE place to hang out for '90s kids, so what better place to celebrate the return of 90s punk-grunge, bomber jackets, high-waisted jeans and iconic platform shoes than at our shopping centre, especially during a time when families are getting ready to go back to school. Our custom designed Revival Room experience is an exciting way to discover what '90s/early 2000 trends are enjoying a comeback and find inspiration for season school (or work) looks, while taking a walk down memory lane through our uniquely curated rooms," said Julia Dow, General Manager, CF Richmond Centre.

Highlights of the Revival Room pop-up experience include:

A high school hallway featuring lockers, a trophy case, and a PA system sharing announcements and the bell.

A bedroom with three interactive screens to allow customers to shop the looks on display, as well as '90s and early 2000's décor and music.

A lounge/rec room complete with a VCR, framed sports memorabilia, and nostalgic games and entertainment.

Fun trivia contests for a chance to win prizes

CF's Revival Room

When: August 11, 2022 to September 4, 2022 during mall hours

Where: CF Richmond Centre (Level 1, next to Zara), 6551 No. 3 Road Richmond, BC V6Y 2B6

Who: Guests of all ages are invited to experience the pop-up to get and for a chance to win a CF SHOP! card®. Participating retailers include: H&M, Browns Shoes, Stay Fresh, Champs, Hudson's Bay, Uniqlo and MAC Cosmetics.

For more information, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-richmond-centre/

