Cadillac Fairview Reinforces Commitment to Driving Canadian Retail Recovery through Canada United Partnership with RBC

"From local designers and businesses to national brands big and small, it's extremely important that we continue to foster relationships and make meaningful connections between brands and shoppers across our national retail portfolio," said Jose Ribau, Executive Vice President, Digital & Innovation, Cadillac Fairview. "The Canada United movement comes during a critical time when local businesses need our support and we're proud to collaborate with RBC to extend our commitment and find new opportunities to help accelerate business recovery."

Shopping local helps small business and larger Canadian retailers for future prosperity

To help get the word out about Canada United, and qualify for available shopping spree prizes, CF is encouraging Canadians to take action and spread the message of the movement by:

Downloading the LiVE by CF app (available in iOS and Android ), or for those who already have the app, look for a contesting tile on the home screen;

and ), or for those who already have the app, look for a contesting tile on the home screen; Following their chosen CF property on Instagram and sharing a picture of themselves shopping at a CF property that tags their local CF property and uses the #CanadaUnited hashtag.

"Canada United is all about Canadian companies coming together to rally support for the small and local businesses that make up our communities," said Mike Dobbins, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Royal Bank of Canada. "We're thankful to have a great partner such as CF who shares our passion and dedication to helping local businesses as they focus on safely re-opening. Our collaboration is a great example of what can be done when we come together with one voice and one purpose."

Additional information on CFs partnership with RBC and Canada United can be heard here.

Find and Share Inspiration in the Heart of Toronto

As part of the experience, shoppers at CF Toronto Eaton Centre are invited to visit a special 40-foot wide Inspiration Wall on August 28 and 29 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) developed in partnership with local artist Meaghan Claire Kehoe to visually showcase what it means to support local business. The installation, which will feature positive messages of inspiration from Torontonians, will be located on level one, toward the South end of the property. For more information visit CF Toronto Eaton Centre .

*Full contest rules and regulations can be found at www.cfshops.com in English and French

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Valued at over $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About Ravel by CF

Ravel by CF is the digital innovation hub of Cadillac Fairview - an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, and unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. For more information and to find out how your brand can get involved: https://www.ravelbycf.com/ .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

