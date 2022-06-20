Cadillac Fairview partners with local artists to create interactive 'mirror murals' to encourage meaningful moments of self-reflection

"At Cadillac Fairview, we understand the power of art in bringing places to life, and its ability to create a sense of inspiration and wonder," said Andrea Nickel, Senior Director of Experience and Engagement, Cadillac Fairview. "With the help of seven talented artists, we've transformed areas of our shopping centres into vibrant, engaging and meaningful works of art. This must-see work is an important call to action to be present in the moment, and we're excited for Canadians to participate in the experience and their own personal moments of self-reflection."

The diverse group of artists were encouraged to create bold, colourful murals featuring mirrors and other reflective surfaces highlighting words of self-love, positivity and wellness. The eye-catching creations were designed to spark feel-good moments, inspiring Canadians to reflect on the beauty of life and rediscover the positive social connections that many have missed over the last two years.

The CF shopping centres, cities and local artists involved in Capture the Moment include:

CF Fairview Pointe Claire ( Montreal ) - Francorama

Franco Égalité is an illustrator and artist in Montreal whose vibrant and fiery characters are inspired by the style of cubism and the aesthetic concept of Japanese Ma. Égalité's mural design features clock-shaped mirrors and a poem that calls the viewer to stop and see themselves contemplating the present moment.

CF Fairview Park (Kitchener) - Stephanie Boutari

Stephanie Boutari is an artist based in Kitchener-Waterloo whose background in architectural design has influenced a geometrical approach to her bold, playful mural work. Boutari's design is inspired by the idea of creating a joyful "playscape" and gives viewers the sense of floating in an imaginary world up in the clouds.

CF Shops at Don Mills ( Toronto ) - Jacquie Comrie

Jacquie Comrie is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist whose work leverages colour to address social impact, mental health and human emotion. With this mural, Comrie hopes to remind the Toronto community about the importance of mindfulness, and the need to pause and take a breath.

CF Masonville ( London ) - Urban Iskwew

Hawlii Pichette of Urban Iskwew is a Mushkego Cree (Treaty 9) urban mixed-blood artist and illustrator whose work reflects the interconnectedness of the natural world. Pichette's mural serves as a reminder that we and our communities can bloom like flowers if we nurture our spirits and give each other the space to live authentically.

CF Rideau Centre ( Ottawa ) - Emilie Darlington

Emilie Darlington is an Ottawa-based muralist, painter and illustrator whose art expresses and inspires connections with nature through crisp lines and vibrant colour. Through a series of French and English descriptors, Darlington's eye-catching mural encourages viewers to consider the small details amid the hustle and bustle of a busy community space.

CF Richmond Centre ( Vancouver ) - Ripple and Rise

Nicole Larsen, a.k.a. Ripple and Rise, is a Vancouver-based illustrator known for the joyful and uplifting energy she brings to her artwork, with a focus on community and well-being. To inspire a sense of togetherness and positivity, Larsen's mural features depictions of flowers with faces looking at each other and colourful silhouettes of a family.

CF Market Mall ( Calgary ) - Nasarimba

Mikhail Miller and Rachel Ziriada, known as Nasarimba (meaning "playful mischief"), are a Calgary-based duo specializing in elaborate street murals. The duo's mural incorporates inspiring text on each mirror with references to self-love and the beauty found in nature and within ourselves.

CF collaborated with MASSIVart, a creative placemaking, public art consulting and production firm, to commission the artists to curate unique installations at each CF location. Canadians can join the conversation this summer by sharing photos and images from each centre with their own messages of self-reflection using the hashtag #CaptureTheMoment. To learn more about CF's seasonal experiences and offerings, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/.

