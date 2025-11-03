Beloved Santa Visits, Charming Mrs. Claus Appearances, and Live Holiday Music bring Festive Cheer to Cadillac Fairview Shopping Centres

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is transforming its shopping centres into vibrant, must-visit destinations filled with holiday cheer. With a focus on bringing people together, CF's holiday program invites the community throughout the Greater Montreal area and Ottawa to enjoy immersive décor, one-of-a-kind experiences and exciting entertainment to celebrate the most magical time of the year.

"The holidays are a cherished time for connection, and at Cadillac Fairview, we are dedicated to crafting meaningful moments where families and friends can come together and embrace the true magic of the season," says Andrea Nickel, Senior Director, Experience, Design & Delivery at Cadillac Fairview. "We take immense pride in transforming our centres across the Greater Montreal area and Ottawa into holiday destinations, curating experiences that are unique, memorable and build lasting traditions for all our visitors."

Santa Visits: A Cherished Tradition (Beginning November 14)

The magic returns as Santa arrives on November 14. Families can pre-book their visit online for a special, memorable moment in a beautifully designed setting. The $15 package includes quality time with Santa and three instant digital photos. In partnership with the Autism Alliance of Canada, Sensitive Santa sessions are also available at select properties, providing a quieter, more inclusive experience for children with sensory needs.

Visits with Mrs. Claus at CF Fairview Pointe Claire & CF Carrefour Laval (Beginning November 15)

This holiday season, Mrs. Claus will be making surprise appearances every weekend from November 15 to December 21. She will be spreading cheer, handing out candy canes and delightful giveaways, and offering chances to win CF SHOP! cards. Mrs. Claus' little helpers will also be on hand to capture one-on-one photo moments with families.

Live Holiday Music (Beginning November 13)

From November 13 through December, guests can enjoy live performances by local musicians, creating a festive soundtrack for shopping, relaxing and making holiday memories.

Gift Wrapping Services at CF Fairview Pointe Claire (Beginning December 1)

CF Fairview Pointe Claire is delighted to host its holiday gift-wrapping station in collaboration with the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. From December 1st to the 24th, guests will have the opportunity to get their gifts wrapped by dedicated volunteers on the first level, entrance 2, near Decathlon and HomeSense. The wrapping station will be open during business hours, and all donations will go to support Lakeshore General's efforts in improving the quality of healthcare in the local community.

Gifting Made Simple with the CF SHOP! card

Giving the perfect gift is easier than ever with two limited-time CF SHOP! card promotions:

Black Friday Promotion: November 22-23 Purchase a $500 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $50 Purchase a $250 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $25



For greater convenience, guests can now purchase the CF SHOP! card on the go at the new vending kiosk located at CF Rideau Centre.

For full holiday event details, booking links, and extended holiday hours, visit: shops.cadillacfairview.com.

